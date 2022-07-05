SML Sandlot 8Ul tryouts are July 26

MONETA - Tryouts for SML Sandlot 8U (Coach Pitch) travel baseball team are set for Tuesday, July 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Westlake Baptist Church Field.

Players can’t turn age 9 before May 1, 2023.

In Coach Pitch, coaches pitch to the players, but players are required to stand by them on the mound for defensive purposes.

The SML Sandlot baseball organization was formed in 2016 to provide a competitive environment that is focused on teaching youth the fundamentals of the game.

The organization has an indoor facility to use in the winter or in case of bad weather.

Practice field has a batting cage to allow for maximum reps and less down time.

The organization does not charge a fee to play.

All costs are covered by fundraisers such as a spring golf tournament, car washes and donut sales.

For information, call Matt Conley, (540)-420-9958.

Ticket prices are announced

Franklin County’s Athletic Department is selling general admission tickets for all events this season.

General admission tickets are $7.

All season passes are $75.

There is no discount for multiple passes.

Passes are available for purchase in the FCHS Athletic Office in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during regular business hours.

For information, call FCHS Athletic Secretary Sandy Coblentz, 483-5332.

Youth Cheer Clinic is July 25-26

The 2022 Franklin County High School Eagle Youth Cheerleading Clinic is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, July 25 and July 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the high school.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day.

Cost is $20 for one day or $35 for both days.

Youth ages 4-14 will receive instruction on cheers, dances, stunts and jumps from the Franklin County Eagle Cheerleading squads, and each participant will receive a spirit item for attending.

Parents and guardians must sign a permission form for their children to attend prior to the start of the clinic.

For information, call (540) 483-5332 or email Franklin County head cheerleading coach Marsha Lopez: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .

Fall soccer registration is open

SONTAG -Recreation fall soccer teams for boys and girls are formed based on age and school districts.

Deadline for registration is Monday, Aug.1.

Coaches will meet in mid-August ton receive rosters and equipment and choose practice times.

Practices begin in late August.

Games begin in mid-September.

Seasons are eight weeks with two weeks reserved at the end for make-up games if needed.

Games are played at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex at Six-Mile Post and at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag.

Register online at PlayFranklinCounty.com .

A late fee of $15 is charged on all registrations from Aug. 2-18.

For information, contact nikki.custer@franklincountyva.gov .

Wrestling camps are set for Ferrum

FERRUM—The Iron Wrestling Club has scheduled two camps on Ferrum College’s campus.

The first camp, which runs from July 20-23, is for advanced middle school (grades 6-8) and high school (grades 9-12) wrestlers.

The second camp, which runs from Aug. 2-5 is for advanced high school wrestlers (grades 9-12).

Each camp will be capped at 30 participants to ensure that each camper receives instruction from coaches and clinicians.

Many current college wrestlers will work these camps along with our clinicians to help participants learn the material, have tough training partners and enjoy their workout time.

Registration is open at https://inronwrestlingcamps.totalcamps.com/About%20Us .

Each camp is open to the first 30 participants to register.

Basketball camp is July 26-28

The Knights Basketball Camp is July 26-28 at Christian Heritage Academy.

The camp is to fifth through 12th grade boys and girls.

Knights boys middle school coach Tony Wright is conducting the camp.

Cost is $75.

For information, contact Christy Williams: cwilliams@chaknights.org .

Brick fundraising campaign continues

Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.

Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles .

The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.

For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.

HOF nominations are being accepted

Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.

Nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 1. The date has been changed from Aug. 10.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 20 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019 and five from its third class in 2021.

Osprey 5K and 10K are Oct. 22

MONETA - Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.

Register online at runsignup.com .

For information: visit www.smispfriends.com/Osprery 10K5K .