SML Sandlot to stage benefit tournament

Candidates do not need to know how to tumble or do gymnastics in order to try out.

Also, candidates may be asked to stunt.

Mascot candidates will be asked to dance to the tryout song while in costume.

Open gyms for those students interested in trying out are set for Tuesday and Wednesday, April 27 and 28th from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the high school’s Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

All COVID guidelines will be followed during conditioning and during tryouts.

Those interested should obtain an informational packet from the offices at BFMS or the Gereau Center or any office at FCHS.

Questions can be directed to FCHS head cheerleading coach Marsha Lopez through the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.

Annual tournament is scheduled for May 1HUDDLESTON—Franklin County High School’s Career and Technical Education Department is hosting and staging its annual Captain’s Choice golf tournament Saturday, May 1 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club on Smith Mountain Lake.

Tee time is 1 p.m.

Proceeds will help support all career and technical education programs at FCHS.