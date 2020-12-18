SMLCA falls to 0-2 after 26-point loss

ROANOKE—Roanoke Valley Christian dominated play in the first two quarters Monday night en route to a 55-29 girls varsity basketball triumph over Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy.
The Eagles (2-0) led by 13 points, 18-5, after the initial quarter and outscored the Ospreys (0-2) by eight points, 14-6, in the second stanza to build a 21-point, 32-11 advantage at halftime.
Roanoke Valley Christian captured the third period 13-11 to make the count 45-22.
The Eagles won the final frame 10-7 to produce the 26-point outcome.
Angelina Jones netted a game-best 24 points for Roanoke Valley Christian and Gracie Huffard tallied 13 points and blocked seven shots.
Jones swished her team’s lone 3-point field goals.
Four other players scored for the winners.
Alexis Teter and Taylor Keep, a pair of sophomores, each scored eight points to pace the Ospreys.
Also scoring were Gracie Gordon, Paris Williamson and Rose Duncombe each with two points and Casey Raylea with one.
Teter hit both of her team’s 3-pointers.
Timberlake downs Ospreys by 15, 39-25
FOREST—Timberlake Christian limited Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) to 15 points through three quarters last week in a 39-25 girls varsity basketball win over the Ospreys.
Timberlake Christian led 10-2 after the first quarter and increased its lead to nine points, 20-11, at intermission after taking the second stanza 10-9.
An 8-4 surge by Timberlake Christian in the third period pushed the spread to 13 points, 28-15.
Timberlake Christian secured the victory by winning the final frame 11-10.
Timberlake Christian won despite making only 22 percent (15 of 68) of its shots from the floor; it was 1 of 5 (20 percent) from the 3-point arc and 8 of 23 (35 percent) from the free-throw line.
Five players scored for Timberlake Christian, one of whom finished in double figures with a game-best 19 points.
Timberlake Christian outrebounded SMLCA, 50-11.
Timberlake passed out nine assists and doubled the Ospreys in steals 18-9.
Timberlake Christian won despite committing 33 turnovers.
The Ospreys were 9 of 35 (26 percent) from the field, 3 of 13 (23 percent) from the 3-point arc and 4 of 11 (36 percent) from the free-throw line.
Rose Duncombe led SMLCA with nine points and Paris Williamson added six.
Also scoring were Alexis Teter with five points, Gracie Gordon with three and Taylor Keep and Keira Smith each with one.
Teter, Williamson and Gordon each hit a 3-pointer.
