SMLCA falls to 0-2 after 26-point loss

Timberlake Christian led 10-2 after the first quarter and increased its lead to nine points, 20-11, at intermission after taking the second stanza 10-9.

An 8-4 surge by Timberlake Christian in the third period pushed the spread to 13 points, 28-15.

Timberlake Christian secured the victory by winning the final frame 11-10.

Timberlake Christian won despite making only 22 percent (15 of 68) of its shots from the floor; it was 1 of 5 (20 percent) from the 3-point arc and 8 of 23 (35 percent) from the free-throw line.

Five players scored for Timberlake Christian, one of whom finished in double figures with a game-best 19 points.

Timberlake Christian outrebounded SMLCA, 50-11.

Timberlake passed out nine assists and doubled the Ospreys in steals 18-9.

Timberlake Christian won despite committing 33 turnovers.

The Ospreys were 9 of 35 (26 percent) from the field, 3 of 13 (23 percent) from the 3-point arc and 4 of 11 (36 percent) from the free-throw line.

Rose Duncombe led SMLCA with nine points and Paris Williamson added six.