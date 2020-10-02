SMLCA selects new head girls basketball coach

MONETA — When high school girls basketball returns to Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA), the Ospreys will be guided by a new head coach.

Amanda Beverly is the team’s new coach having assumed the position last month.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the boys and girls basketball seasons will have a delayed start.

Recently, the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) switched over to a modified scheduling plan that will condense the two seasons and the other campaigns of sports yet to be played.

SMLCA is a member of the VACA and currently, the Ospreys are competing in boys and girls cross country only.

Basketball, both boys and girls, is scheduled to start Nov. 30 and end Feb. 13.

Also delayed were the starts of volleyball and boys soccer, which during a normal fall campaign would be competing at this time. Both are scheduled to start Feb.15 and end in April.

Haley Richardson is in her second year as SMLCA’s head volleyball coach.

Spring sports are set to begin on April 12 and end in May.

