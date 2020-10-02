SMLCA selects new head girls basketball coach

MONETA — When high school girls basketball returns to Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA), the Ospreys will be guided by a new head coach.
Amanda Beverly is the team’s new coach having assumed the position last month.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the boys and girls basketball seasons will have a delayed start.
Recently, the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) switched over to a modified scheduling plan that will condense the two seasons and the other campaigns of sports yet to be played.
SMLCA is a member of the VACA and currently, the Ospreys are competing in boys and girls cross country only.
Basketball, both boys and girls, is scheduled to start Nov. 30 and end Feb. 13.
Also delayed were the starts of volleyball and boys soccer, which during a normal fall campaign would be competing at this time. Both are scheduled to start Feb.15 and end in April.
Haley Richardson is in her second year as SMLCA’s head volleyball coach.
Spring sports are set to begin on April 12 and end in May.
Willow Creek Country Club will crown its club champion Sunday
Willow Creek Country Club is staging and hosting its annual Club Championship golf tournament this weekend.
First-round play tees off Saturday at 9 a.m. with final-round play starting Sunday at 9 a.m.
Late Models to race Saturday at FCS
CALLAWAY — The Late Model Stock Car division has been added to Saturday night’s racing card at Franklin County Speedway and will share top billing with the Bowman-Gray (N.C.) Stadium-Modifieds, which are making their third appearance at the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring this season.
The first green flag falls Saturday at 6 p.m.
The 75-lap Late Model feature pays $1,000 to win and $250 to start, track promoter Langley Austin said.
The Modified feature is slated for 100 laps with a top prize of $2,000 on the line.
A $500 bounty race in the Chargers division and twin Stadium Street Stock features, each of which is $500-to-win, are scheduled.
Also, racing in the Mini Stock and Stock 4 divisions are set as is an appearance by the Virginia Vintage Racers.
Single adult tickets are $15. Single youth tickets for ages 5-9 are $5 and patrons younger than 5 are admitted free of charge.
