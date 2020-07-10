SMLCA youth baseball camp begins Monday

MONETA — Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) is conducting a youth baseball camp Monday through Thursday, July 13 to July 16, at the Westlake Baptist Church field.

The early morning session from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. is for players in the seventh grade and younger.

The late morning/early afternoon session from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. is for players in grades eight through 12.

Cost is $50.

For information or to register, call or text SMLCA head baseball coach Tanner Holt, (540) 339-2747.

Norton golf tourney is July 18

TROUTVILLE — The 2020 Hank Norton Memorial golf tournament has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 18 at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.

The tournament, which benefits the Panthers’ football program, was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s “stay-at-home’’ order that has expired.

Lunch begins at noon, the tournament tees off at 1 p.m. with a shot-gun start.

Cost is $100 per player.

It is asked that checks be made payable to Ferrum Football and mailed to Ferrum College, attention Cleive Adams, 590 Ferrum Mountain Road, Ferrum 24088.

There are four sponsorship levels available each with its own set of amenities: Hall of Fame ($5,000), Black Hat ($1,000), Varsity ($500) and Hole ($150).

These sponsorships help offset the cost of the tournament, food, beverages and apparel.

“It is my intention to grow this event into an annual reunion for all players before, during and after (Coach Norton’s) tenure at Ferrum,’’ said Adams, a Ferrum alumnus and former Panthers’ player and assistant coach.