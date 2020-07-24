Soccer is reclassified as a high-contact risk sport

CHARLOTTESVILLE — With a decision on whether high school fall sports will be contested in the state in 2020 pending, a spring sport has received a change in designation.

Soccer, which is played by both boys and girls, has been reclassified as a high-contact risk sport by the NCAA.

The updated change in designation is listed in the organization’s “Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition’’ manual.

Now, soccer is considered high-risk along with basketball, field hockey, football, lacrosse, volleyball and wrestling.

The update has an effect on the three models for play that the Virginia High School League (VHSL) has presented to its Executive Committee for consideration with regards to athletic competition during the 2020-2021 academic year.

One of the three models is expected to be approved by the Executive Committee at a meeting scheduled for Monday.

Franklin County High School principal Jon Crutchfield is the chairman-elect of the Executive Committtee.

“This update changes the concept of Model 2 drastically. One of the pros for Model 2 was the fact that it offered the opportunity to get more student-athletes back on the field this fall,’’ VHSL Executive Director John W. (Billy) Haun said in a prepared statement.

“Now, both soccer and lacrosse would not be played (under Model 2) due to being classified as high contact risk sports which would eliminate approximately 28,000 student-athletes. (Model 2) would leave spring athletes very vulnerable and lacrosse and soccer with the loss of two seasons,’’ Haun said.