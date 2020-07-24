Soccer is reclassified as a high-contact risk sport

CHARLOTTESVILLE — With a decision on whether high school fall sports will be contested in the state in 2020 pending, a spring sport has received a change in designation.
Soccer, which is played by both boys and girls, has been reclassified as a high-contact risk sport by the NCAA.
The updated change in designation is listed in the organization’s “Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition’’ manual.
Now, soccer is considered high-risk along with basketball, field hockey, football, lacrosse, volleyball and wrestling.
The update has an effect on the three models for play that the Virginia High School League (VHSL) has presented to its Executive Committee for consideration with regards to athletic competition during the 2020-2021 academic year.
One of the three models is expected to be approved by the Executive Committee at a meeting scheduled for Monday.
Franklin County High School principal Jon Crutchfield is the chairman-elect of the Executive Committtee.
“This update changes the concept of Model 2 drastically. One of the pros for Model 2 was the fact that it offered the opportunity to get more student-athletes back on the field this fall,’’ VHSL Executive Director John W. (Billy) Haun said in a prepared statement.
“Now, both soccer and lacrosse would not be played (under Model 2) due to being classified as high contact risk sports which would eliminate approximately 28,000 student-athletes. (Model 2) would leave spring athletes very vulnerable and lacrosse and soccer with the loss of two seasons,’’ Haun said.
“Our only objective is to provide as many opportunities to get our student-athletes on the field and courts. We will continue to review the classifications for these sports with our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) of leading health experts and with our Executive Committee to provide a healthy and safe environment for those participating in athletics,’’ Haun said.
The three models under consideration:
1. Leave all sports in the current season. Low and moderate contact risk sports that would be allowed to compete in the fall are golf and boys and girls cross country. High risk sports that would not be permitted to compete are field hockey, football, volleyball and competitive cheer.
2. Switch fall and spring seasons. Low and moderate contact risk sports that would be allowed to compete in the fall are outdoor track and field, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls soccer, baseball and softball. High risk sports that would not be permitted are boys and girls lacrosse (and boys and girls soccer).
3. Delay all sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan. Leave all sports in the season where they are aligned.
Under this model, the winter sports campaign would be played first (from Dec. 14-Feb. 20 with a first contest date on Dec. 28), followed by the fall season (from Feb. 15 to May 1 with the first contest date on March 1) and the spring season (from April 12 to June 26 with the first contest date on April 26).
Postseason play is included in these dates.
Crutchfield has said he favors Model No. 3
“I think that Model 3 gives student-athletes the best chance to compete,’’ said Crutchfield said in an earlier published story.
“(Model 3) allows for schools to open safely and then plan for such things as athletics when we have better data, and the guidance allows for the opportunity to fully participate.’’
FCHS Athletic Director Crystal Worley said recently that she favors Model No. 3 too.
“I can only support a model that gives all of our students a chance to participate,’’ Worley said.
A decision on sports has yet to be rendered by the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) of which Christian Heritage Academy is a member.
The organization is expected to make a decision next week,’’ CHA Associate Director of Athletics Nancy Castillo said.
