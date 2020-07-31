You have permission to edit this article.
Softball Honorees
Softball Honorees

Ferrum College softball recruits Autumn Overfelt (first photo) and Kloe Bacon (second photo) and their parents are honored prior to the first night of action in the 2020 Senior Games, staged last week in Salem.

Overfelt is a former prep standout at Staunton River, while Bacon is a former prep star at Lord Botetourt.

Both schools are Blue Ridge District rivals of Franklin County, but neither competed against the Eagles in league play because the 2020 campaign, which would have been FCHS’s first softball season in the Blue Ridge District, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

