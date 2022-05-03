Softball season ends after three-game tournament run

SALEM - University of Lynchburg scored the game's initial five runs Saturday and ended Ferrum College's season, 6-1, in an elimination game of the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball tournament at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex.

Lynchburg (25-18), the tournament's No. 1 seed, tallied two runs in the first inning and three in the third frame to build a 5-0 lead.

Ferrum (22-17), the tournament's No. 6 seed, manufactured its lone run in the top of the sixth to prevent the shutout, but Lynchburg responded in the bottom of the inning to complete the scoring.

Gracie Dooley was 2 of 3 with a double, a run and two RBIs and Sophie Tulley was 2 of 4 with a double, a run and two RBIs to pace the Hornets.

Lynchburg registered seven hits.

Ferrum was limited to two hits.

Stolen bases by Kloe Bacon and Myia Smith produced the Panthers' lone run.

Lynchburg, which fell into the elimination bracket following a 3-2 setback to No. 4 seed Roanoke College. benefited from three Ferrum errors, while committing one defensive blunder.

Hornets starter Kailey Dorcsis (7-9) tossed a complete-game, two-hitter. She yielded one earned run, four walks and struck out three.

Lyndsey Sears (13-9), the Panthers' starter, was charged with the loss. She surrendered six hits, a walk and four earned runs, while striking out two.

Skyler Swaney worked 3 1/3 innings of relief, allowing one hit and two walks, while striking out one.

Panthers open tournament play with a split

SALEM - Ferrum College split its first two games Friday in the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball tournament at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex.

The Panthers (22-16), the No. 6 seed were blanked in their first game, 7-0 to No. 3 seed Virginia Wesleyan University, the reigning NCAA Division III national champion.

The loss dropped Ferrum into the tournament's elimination bracket.

In their first elimination game, the Panthers bested No. 7 seed Shenandoah University (14-24), 7-1.

The Panthers swept the Marlins during the regular season, but pitchers Emily Seale (16-4) and Julia Piotrowski combined to throw a no-hit shutout that featured a combined seven strikeouts.

Virginia Wesleyan registered 10 hits and played error-free defense.

The Marlins scored two runs in their half of the second inning, four in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Lyndsey Sears (13-8) was charged with the loss. She worked 4 2/3 innings and struck out one.

Of the Marlins' hits, four were for extra bases: a double by Karlee Fretz and triples by Julia Sinnett, Caitlyn Myers and Madison Hudson.

In the win over the Hornets, Ferrum turned a 2-1 lead through three innings into a 6-1 advantage, courtesy of a four-run fourth.

The Panthers manufactured single runs in the first, second and sixth frames.

Ferrum outhit Shenandoah, 9-6, and played error-free defense, while benefiting from two Hornets' defensive miscues.

Kloe Bacon's RBI single to left field in the first inning and Myia Smith's RBI single down the left-field line in the second stanza produced a 2-0 lead.

Shenandoah committed its two errors in the fourth inning and Ferrum scored two runs on those blunders.

A Bacon RBI single to right field and Carly Nelson sacrifice enabled the Panthers to extend the spread to five runs.

Nelson's double down the left-field line plated Ferrum's final run in the sixth.

Maggie McCray (8-6) worked five innings inside the pitching circle to earn the win. She struck out nine.

Sears tossed two innings of relief and struck out three.

Bacon was 3 of 4 with a run and two RBIs and Nelson was 2 of 3 with a double and two RBIs.

All six of Shenandoah's hits were singles.

Shenandoah was eliminated from the tournament with its setbacks to No. 2 seed Randolph-Macon College, 14-3, in a game that was stopped before the seventh inning because of the run rule, and Ferrum.

CIRCLING THE BASES: Virginia Wesleyan captured its sixth straight league championship and its 14th overall by defeating Roanoke, 1-0, in Monday's winner-take-all title game.

With the win, Virginia Wesleyan claims the ODAC's automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.

The Marlins, ranked 14th nationally, entered Monday's play undefeated, but were bested by the Maroons, ranked 17th nationally, 5-3 to force the deciding second game.

The Marlins (33-11) tallied the game's lone run in their half of the fourth frame.

Virginia Wesleyan won despite collecting only three hits and committing the game's lone error.

Roanoke (30-12) totaled eight hits.

In the first game, Roanoke led 4-0 after scoring one run in the first, two in the second and one in the third.

Virginia Wesleyan scored all of its runs in its half of the fourth.

The Maroons completed the scoring with a run in the fifth.

Roanoke outhit Virginia Wesleyan, 6-4, and benefited from three Marlins' errors, while playing mistake-free defense.