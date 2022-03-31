Softball teams are off to perfect starts

Franklin County’s varsity softball team has opened its 2022 season with a pair of Blue Ridge District triumphs.

The Eagles (2-0, 2-0 Blue Ridge District) defeated William Byrd, 13-1, and shut out William Fleming, 13-0.

The Eagles’ jayvees are 4-0 and 1-0 in the Blue Ridge District after two wins over Jefferson Forest (11-3, 7-0) and one each over William Byrd (10-0) and Blacksburg (10-9).

Eagles edge Christiansburg, 3-2

Brandi Altice's successful corner kick proved to be the difference maker Wednesday as Franklin County's girls varsity soccer team edged Christiansburg, 3-2, in a non-district contest at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

FCHS's victory is its first of the season.

The Eagles are 1-3-1.

The Blue Demons led 1-0 before senior Melody Castaneda-Gonzales took an assist from Maggie Hypes and singed the back of the net with a shot to equal the count.

Alex Held netted the Eagles' second goal, courtesy of an assist from Sophia LaBrake.

"The girls are showing more confidence in themselves and each other each time they step on the field,'' head coach Maryann Hodges said.

"It's such a joy to watch them play the game so well.

"We're going to continue to fine tune our passing game and finishing skills, but, overall, I'm extremely pleased with the progress they have shown in such a short time,'' Hodges said.

Goalkeepers Taylor Dake and Eryn Murphy combined for eight saves: Dake with six and Murphy with two.

FCHS opens Blue Ridge District play Tuesday against Staunton River.

Match time is 7 p.m. at Dillon Stadium.

Jayvees fall 3-0 to Christiansburg

Christiansburg shut out Franklin County, 3-0, in a non-district girls junior varsity soccer match Wednesday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

"I'm just so impressed with how this team fights until the final whistle,'' Eagles head coach David Campbell said. "They never give up, and it's a testament to their tenacity.

"We've been banged up this season with lots of injuries and, at times, no subs, but we are starting to get healthy again.

"We are finding some footing and making some good things happen. Each game, there are improvements in areas of focus,'' Campbell said.

The Eagles are 1-3-1.

FCHS opens Blue Ridge District play Tuesday against Staunton River.

Match time is 5:30 p.m. at Dillon Stadium.

Boys soccer drops two matches to Blacksburg

Franklin County's boys varsity soccer team suffered a second loss to Class 3 Blacksburg Monday night, 5-0, at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Earlier this season, the Bruins conquered the Eagles in a match they hosted, 5-0.

FCHS, the reigning Blue Ridge District champion, opened 2022 league play with a 0-0 tie against William Byrd.

The Eagles are 0-4-1 overall, 0-0-1 in the district in Brian McClung's first year at the helm.

Boys jayvees win league opener

Franklin County's boys junior varsity soccer team won its 2022 Blue Ridge District opener, 5-1 over William Byrd.

Previously, the Eagles lost to Salem and Blacksburg and tied Jefferson Forest.

FCHS is 1-2-1 overall, 1-0-0 in the Blue Ridge District.

