South Boston is hosting SRX Series in June

SOUTH BOSTON -The SRX Series (Superstar Racing Experience) featuring drivers from a variety of racing backgrounds is coming to South Boston Speedway Saturday, June 25 in what is expected to be one of the biggest events in the track's 65-year-history.

South Boston Speedway’s SRX Series event is part of a six-race short track racing series that will air on Saturdays at 8 p.m on CBS Television Network and Paramount+ this summer.

“We are extremely excited and proud to host the SRX Series,” said South Boston Speedway Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nick Igdalsky.

“There is nothing more exciting than to see top drivers from multiple racing disciplines go head-to-head, and especially to see it here at South Boston Speedway. This will undoubtedly be one of the biggest events in the track’s history, and it will put South Boston Speedway and the South Boston, Virginia and Halifax County, Virginia community on a national stage.

"We are proud to be able to bring this event to South Boston Speedway as we celebrate the speedway’s 65th anniversary.”

Advance reserved tickets for the event are on sale.

Due to the high demand for the SRX Series track officials urge fans to purchase their tickets as soon as possible.

All grandstand seating is reserved for this event.

Speedway officials said fans will need to choose their own seats when they purchase tickets.

“The SRX Series event will be one of the biggest events held here at South Boston Speedway in many years and we expect the event to sell out,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears.

“To ensure that fans have a ticket, we urge them to buy their tickets as soon as they can.”

South Boston Speedway officials encourage fans to purchase their tickets, whether they be reserved seats or general admission, online on the South Boston Speedway website southbostonspeedway.com.

Those who prefer to purchase tickets via phone can do so at 877-440-1540 or 434-572-4947, although purchasing online is the fastest and easiest way to do so.

Tickets in the speedway’s main frontstretch grandstand are priced at $35 for reserved seats in rows 1-10, $45 for reserved seats in rows 11-18 and $50 for reserved chairback seats in rows 19-20.

Trackside tailgating and general admission lawn chair area tickets are $35.

There is no child ticket pricing for this special event.

Everyone attending must purchase a ticket with the exception of an infant-in-arms that will sit on an individual’s lap.

Persons with ADA needs should purchase a General Admission Lawn Chair ticket.

ADA areas are accessible in turns 3 and 4 or turns 1 and 2.

Trackside tailgating spaces cannot be purchased for the SRX event.

The trackside tailgating spaces are sold on a seasonal basis and are sold out for the 2022 season.

Track officials said the easiest way to have tickets delivered is via e-mail.

“With this option you can either print your tickets out on standard copy paper or add them to your smartphone,” Brashears said.

“If you are unable to do that, we can print and mail your tickets to you in advance for a small shipping fee. Fans wishing to use that option should choose “Mail” at the time of checkout.”

The SRX Series is a racing series founded in 2020 by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief and team owner Ray Evernham, Sandy Montag and The Montag Group, and George Pyne.

Using a format similar to that of the former International Race of Champions (IROC), the competing drivers race identically prepared race cars designed by Evernham.

The SRX Series debuted on June 12 of last year with a series of six short-track races that were nationally televised by CBS in prime time on Saturday nights during the summer.

A high level of competition was seen last season with five different drivers earning wins in the six-race series.

Stewart won last year’s SRX Series title.

The South Boston race is the second of the six events.

The 2022 series opener is Saturday, June 18 in Pensacola, Fla.

Following the South Boston race are events in Stafford Springs, Conn. (July 2), Nashville, Tenn. (July 9), Pevely, Mo. (July 15) and Hartford, Ohio (July 23).

