SOUTH BOSTON - South Boston Speedway will host its annual Preseason Testing Day Saturday, March 11 as a prelude to the track’s season-opening NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event, the Danville Toyota ’23 Opener Saturday, March 18.

Preseason testing begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

Admission is free.

Fans may view the action from the speedway’s tailgate sections and from the lawn chair seating areas in turns three and four and along the backstretch.

Preseason Testing gives drivers and teams that compete in the track’s four regular NASCAR racing divisions, the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division, the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division, an opportunity to get some track time and prepare for the speedway’s season-opener.

Also, South Boston Speedway will serve as the pick-up site for the Mulch Madness fundraising event being conducted by the Halifax County, Virginia Young Life organization.

Pick-up begins at 8 a.m.

The event is a fundraising event to send high school-age students to Young Life Summer Camp this coming summer.

Persons wishing to place an order and payment for mulch may do so online: https://va232.younfe.events/mulch-madness-2023 .

Also, information is available at halifaxyounglife@gmail.com or by calling (540) 416-6916.

The Danville Toyota '23 Opener features twin, 75-lap races for the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division.

Also, fans will see twin 30-lap races for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.

Advance adult general admission tickets are $12 and may be purchased online: www.southbostonspeedway.com .

Advance tickets for that event and all of South Boston Speedway’s 2023 season events may be purchased on the track’s website or by calling the speedway office at (434) 572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

Tickets at the gate on race day are $15 each.

Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $12 each at the gate on race day.

The March 18 event day schedule has competitor registration and the infield opening at 9 a.m. Spectator gates open at 12:30 p.m., qualifying starts at 1 p.m. and the first race of the afternoon is set to get the green flag at 2 p.m.

South Boston track is up for sale

SOUTH BOSTON - Current ownership of South Boston Speedway has confirmed that it is exploring options to sell the NASCAR-sanctioned track.

The track has hosted numerous races in several NASCAR national touring series and last year, it hosted a race in Tony Stewart’s SRS series that was televised by CBS.

According to a press release issued over the weekend, the Mattioli family has owned the speedway for nearly 25 years.

The release said current ownership “is determined to only sell the speedway to another great steward who vows to keep the rich history and tradition of first-class short track racing in Halifax County.

“During this time of exploration, the speedway operations will remain unchanged with a continued commitment to the teams and fans of showcasing the best short track racing in the country,’’ the release said.​

EDITOR'S NOTE: Joe Chandler is the Public Relations Director at South Boston Speedway.