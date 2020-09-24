South Boston Speedway's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race will not be rescheduled

SOUTH BOSTON - South Boston Speedway (SBS) officials have announced the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event that was postponed in March will not be rescheduled.
The event, which was originally scheduled for March 21, was to have been the track's 2020 season-opening event.
“It is disappointing that we are unable to reschedule the event,” said SBS General Manager Cathy Rice.
“We miss the great racing and the excitement the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour brings for our fans.”
Fans that purchased advance tickets for the event should contact SBS, (434) 572-3945 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 for information.
SBS ranks as a popular venue for the NASCAR Modified competitors, many of whom hail from the northern United States.
“Fans across the region have enjoyed seeing the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour teams compete here,” Rice said.
“The Modifieds are the fastest and most powerful cars that fans see race here, and the competition level on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is very high. Fans are treated to a great show when the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour visits our track for one of its stops in the South.”
Ron Silk won at SBS in 2019 when the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour raced at the 4/10ths-mile oval for the first time since 2001.
Prior to that, the former NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour visited SBS each season from 2009 through 2016, with a total of 11 events being contested.
The history and popularity of the Modifieds at SBS pre-dates the touring series events. The Modifieds were the featured racing division from the time the track held its first race in 1957 through 1968 season.
SBS joined NASCAR in 1960, and for a total of nine seasons the track’s NASCAR champion came from the Modified Division.
The legendary late Ray Hendrick won four of his five career SBS championships in the Modified Division.
No racing events have been held at SBS this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joe Chandler is South Boston Speedway's Public Relations Director
