South Boston Speedway's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race will not be rescheduled

SOUTH BOSTON - South Boston Speedway (SBS) officials have announced the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event that was postponed in March will not be rescheduled.

The event, which was originally scheduled for March 21, was to have been the track's 2020 season-opening event.

“It is disappointing that we are unable to reschedule the event,” said SBS General Manager Cathy Rice.

“We miss the great racing and the excitement the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour brings for our fans.”

Fans that purchased advance tickets for the event should contact SBS, (434) 572-3945 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 for information.

SBS ranks as a popular venue for the NASCAR Modified competitors, many of whom hail from the northern United States.

“Fans across the region have enjoyed seeing the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour teams compete here,” Rice said.

“The Modifieds are the fastest and most powerful cars that fans see race here, and the competition level on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is very high. Fans are treated to a great show when the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour visits our track for one of its stops in the South.”