Southern Turkey Derby closes shortened season
RACING

Southern Turkey Derby closes shortened season

Southern Turkey Derby closes shortened season

Franklin County Speedway closes the curtain on its 2020 season, one that was shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Nov. 27-29 with the running of the annual Southern Turkey Derby.

 PHOTO BY STEVEN MARSH

CALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway will complete a 2020 season that was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic with the running of the Southern Turkey Derby, Friday through Sunday, Nov. 27-29.

Sunday’s event features racing in the tour-type Late Models that will be competing by CARS Tour rules, according to track promoter Langley Austin.

Also, the Bowman Gray Stadium Modifieds race for the final time this season at the 3/8-mile bullring , while a Mini Stock Tour race and a $5,000-to-win Any Car feature are scheduled.

Competition in five divisions is slated for Saturday: Limited Late Model, Chargers, the Virginia Modifieds, Compacts and Stock4s.

