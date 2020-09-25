Southwest Virginia Academy scores a pair of sweeps

Mason Neighbors (20:20.0) and Caleb Columba (20:50.70) finished eighth and ninth for the Ospreys.

Also, Jeremiah Sinclair (21:23.80), Reid Ferguson (21:29.40) and Brian Giese (21:38.00) were 13th, 14th and 15th and Ben Roberson (24:01.50), Nathan Weaver (24:58.40) and Trent Harper (27:29.40) were 23rd, 24th and 26th.

Austin Spencer (42:50.50) was CHA’s lone competitor; he finished 28th, however middle school campaigners Wyatt Gardner, a seventh grader, and Lucas King, a fifth grader, ran unattached.

SVA finished first in the boys middle school race with 21 points, followed by CHA (56), King’s Christian (75) and SMLCA (82),

John Jedidiah of SVA, one of two fourth graders in a field of 41 runners, won the race in 12:08.30.

The top eight finishers were separated by less than a minute.

Gardner was second in 12:19.30 and King was fifth in 12:37.00.

Also for the Knights, Eli Weems (13:41.00) was 13th, Aydin Gardner (15:37.60) was 25th and Heath Spencer (16:01.70) and Yobani Rodriguez (17:27.60) were 29th and 30th.

Nehemiah Ramaker (13:01.10) was SMLCA’s top finisher in eighth and Stacey Beverely (13:32.90) was 11th.