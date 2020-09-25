Southwest Virginia Academy scores a pair of sweeps

Southwest Virginia Academy (SVA) of Roanoke scored individual and team sweeps in a regular-season cross country meet Tuesday at Christian Heritage Academy (CHA).
The school, formerly known as Southwest Virginia Homeschool Association, boasted victorious runners in the boys and girls varsity 5K (5,000 meters) and the boys and girls middle school 3K (3,000 meters) races.
SVA’s boys and girls varsity and its boys and girls middle school squads all were victorious.
The boys and girls varsity and girls middle school teams all posted perfect scores (15 points).
SVA was the only school to enter a complete scoring team (five runners) in the girls varsity event, which featured eight runners.
Molly Hayden was the winner in 21:02.80
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s (SMLCA) Alexis Teter (23:42.60) placed fourth and teammate Rose Duncomb (37:06.10) was eight.
King’s Christian Academy had one runner (Gabby Lee) in the field; she finished seventh in 31:59.30.
In the boys’ varsity race, SVA bested SMLCA, 15-50 with SVA claiming each of the first seven places in 28-runner field and 10 of the top 12.
Cade Cockrell won the race in 16:12.60.
Mason Neighbors (20:20.0) and Caleb Columba (20:50.70) finished eighth and ninth for the Ospreys.
Also, Jeremiah Sinclair (21:23.80), Reid Ferguson (21:29.40) and Brian Giese (21:38.00) were 13th, 14th and 15th and Ben Roberson (24:01.50), Nathan Weaver (24:58.40) and Trent Harper (27:29.40) were 23rd, 24th and 26th.
Austin Spencer (42:50.50) was CHA’s lone competitor; he finished 28th, however middle school campaigners Wyatt Gardner, a seventh grader, and Lucas King, a fifth grader, ran unattached.
SVA finished first in the boys middle school race with 21 points, followed by CHA (56), King’s Christian (75) and SMLCA (82),
John Jedidiah of SVA, one of two fourth graders in a field of 41 runners, won the race in 12:08.30.
The top eight finishers were separated by less than a minute.
Gardner was second in 12:19.30 and King was fifth in 12:37.00.
Also for the Knights, Eli Weems (13:41.00) was 13th, Aydin Gardner (15:37.60) was 25th and Heath Spencer (16:01.70) and Yobani Rodriguez (17:27.60) were 29th and 30th.
Nehemiah Ramaker (13:01.10) was SMLCA’s top finisher in eighth and Stacey Beverely (13:32.90) was 11th.
Davis Plyler (15:57.70) came in 28th, followed by Edward Brandenberger (19:27.00) in 32nd, Grayson Fleener (19:54.30) in 33rd and Wesley Duncombe (21:19.40) in 35th.
Also, Robert Roberson (22:28.30), Preston Belcher (22:28.30), Shawn England (23:19.30), Peyton Best (26:26.40) and AJ Hardaway (30:41.40) were 37th, 38th, 39th, 40th and 41st.
Anna John won the girls middle school race for SVA in 14:38.30.
SVA was the only scoring team in the race. The school had 11 of field’s 17 runners.
The top six competitors were separated by less than a minute.
Raelyn Campbell (15:07.40) placed sixth for the Ospreys.
Also, Chelsea Chattni (17:06.70), Selah Bach (17:17.90), Sylva Duncombe (22:49.70) and Kaylee Chattin (23:47.80) were 11th, 12th, 15th and 16th.
NOTES: The annual CHARCS Private School Invitational, a joint meet staged by CHA and Roanoke Valley Christian (RVC) is Saturday on the Knights’ home course.
Teams that are expected to join CHA and RVC in the field are SMLCA, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt, Faith Christian School-Roanoke, Grace Christian of Staunton, King’s Christian of Roanoke, North Cross and Southwest Virginia Academy.
There will be races in the boys middle school (3K), girls middle school (3K), boys varsity (5K) and girls varsity divisions (5K).
The meet begins at 9 a.m.
Meet records are held by Ryan Connelly of Roanoke Catholic (boys middle school, 10:10), Carolyn Connelly of Roanoke Catholic (girls middle school, 12:40), Daniel Connelly (boys varsity, 15:56) and Maddie Harper of Grace Christian (girls varsity, 20:12).
Ryan Connelly, Daniel Connelly and Maddie Harper all established their meet records last year.
Ryan Connelly, Daniel Connelly, Harper and Ellen Ann Deneen of New Covenant (girls middle school, 12:21) hold the course records.
