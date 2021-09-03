Spartans are back on Eagles slate

All four of FCHS’s wins have been achieved at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The last of those wins came in 2011 when current Eagles sideline boss J.R. Edwards was a Spartans assistant coach and current Dallas Cowboys defender Tarell Basham was an FCHS senior. Basham blocked a late-game field goal attempt by the Spartans to preserve a 14-13 triumph.

FCHS (0-1) has never won at Salem Stadium - the Eagles were defeated in their first visit and were blanked in their second (42-0) in 1990.

Also, FCHS lost in 1991, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2019.

The 2012 match-up was decided in overtime and the difference in the 2019 contest was six points, 27-21. The Eagles were shut out in 2014 and 2017.

On the Dillon Stadium side of the ledger, FCHS won in 1981 and 2011, and the Eagles claimed road wins in 1978 and 1980.

Only two coaches have steered the Eagles to wins: Red Stickney (1978, 1980 and 1981) and Chris Jones (2011).

Current Salem head coach Don Holter, a former FCHS assistant, is in his third year in charge of the Spartans.

Salem is a week removed from a 35-21 loss to West Virginia power Martinsburg.