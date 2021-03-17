 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spartans blank Eagles jayvees, 27-0
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Spartans blank Eagles jayvees, 27-0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spartans blank Eagles jayvees, 27-0

Franklin County quarterback Coleman Grindstaff (No. 4) prepares to thow a pass during the first half of the Eagles’ game against William Byrd at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. The two teams meet against Saturday in Vinton. Kickoff is 1 p.m.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Spartans blank Eagles jayvees, 27-0

SALEM—Salem shut out Franklin County Thursday, 27-0, in a non-district junior varsity football game at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.

The Eagles (0-3) have been outscored 92-14 this season.

FCHS returns to action Saturday against William Byrd.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. at Bob Patterson Stadium in Vinton.

The Terriers defeated the Eagles, 28-6, earlier this season.

A six-game season concludes with match-ups against Lord Botetourt (home) on Thursday, March 25 and William Fleming (away) on Thursday, April 1.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics