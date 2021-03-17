Spartans blank Eagles jayvees, 27-0
SALEM—Salem shut out Franklin County Thursday, 27-0, in a non-district junior varsity football game at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.
The Eagles (0-3) have been outscored 92-14 this season.
FCHS returns to action Saturday against William Byrd.
Kickoff is 1 p.m. at Bob Patterson Stadium in Vinton.
The Terriers defeated the Eagles, 28-6, earlier this season.
A six-game season concludes with match-ups against Lord Botetourt (home) on Thursday, March 25 and William Fleming (away) on Thursday, April 1.