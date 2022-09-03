Spartans stymie Eagles' final try, win 33-32

ROCKY MOUNT - Franklin County's offense trailed by seven points when that unit had possession of the football for the very last time against long-time nemesis Salem Friday night.

The Eagles, playing in their 2022 home opener, got a 2-yard touchdown run from quarterback Eli Foutz to cut the deficit to a point with 32 seconds to play.

The Eagles' next choice was clear - either play for a possible overtime or go for the likely victory.

For the tie, Franklin County needed a successful extra point, albeit, the Eagles had missed two PATs, including one earlier in the final frame.

For the win in regulation, Franklin County needed a successful 2-point conversion, but they failed to convert. Then an on-side kick was recovered by the Spartans (1-1), who squared their record with a 33-32 triumph at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles (1-1) lost for the first time this season and for the eighth straight time in a series that dates to 1970 when Salem was known as Andrew Lewis and the Virginia High School League (VHSL) was in its first year of a three-level classification structure (Group A, AA, AAA).

The two teams combined for 65 points and five fourth-quarter touchdowns. Salem claimed the advantage for keeps at 8:22 of the third period and that marked the lone lead change of the game.

On the 2-point play, the Eagles displayed a "muddle huddle'' alignment that had Foutz behind center near his sideline and throwing to his right near the Salem sideline. His pass was incomplete.

"We were trying to ride a wave of momentum we had there,'' said Eagles head coach JR Edwards, a Salem assistant the last time Franklin County won in this series. "If you make it, you are a hero, if you miss it, you are a zero.

"I made that decision (to go for 2 points) and that's on me. Kids win games, coaches lost them.''

Edwards said the play was one of Franklin County's newer 2-point plays.

"It's one we've worked on, but not quite enough. I didn't practice it enough with them. That's not on them, that's on me.''

Of Salem's eight wins, one is an overtime decision, two have been by a total of seven points and one is by 14.

"It was going to a night of who made the fewest mistakes and we made one more than they did,'' Edwards said. "It was that tight of a game.''

Salem ended a two-game losing streak, a skid that included last year's playoff setback and a defeat to West Virginia power Martinsburg in its season opener.

"Obviously, there are lots of things defensively that we need to work on. Any time someone puts 32 points on you, there are a lot of issues. We are young on defense, but I am tremendously proud of their effort,''said Salem head coach Don Holter, a former Franklin County assistant coach.

"We did what we needed to do to be successful, but we've got a long way to go.

The Spartans, a Class 4 state semifinalist in 2021, trailed by six points, 13-7, at halftime. Adjustments were made at intermission and the Spartans led the second half from wire-to-wire, 26-19.

"We made a few adjustments and we were able to execute those successfully particularly on offense. The kids rallied around each other, the coaching staff rallied around them..., but we've got a long way to go.'' Holter said.

Jayveon Jones scored four touchdowns for Salem - two receiving (68 yards, 8 yards) and two rushing.

Foutz ran for three touchdowns and accounted for 230 yards of offense, 157 of which were produced by an 11 of 17 passing clip.

Jahylen Lee rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter on runs of 4 and 56 yards. The second score tied the count at 26.

Lee's first touchdown of the final frame pulled the Eagles to within a point, 20-19.

Lee finished with 167 yards rushing on 25 totes.

Jones broke a stalemate at 26 with 4:55 left on a 1-yard scoring run.

On Franklin County's final touchdown march, Foutz completed passes to Haven Mullins, Nasir Holland and Ian England.

Franklin County gained 411 yards of offense to Salem's 344, and the Eagles ran 27 more plays from scrimmage , 68-41.

Salem won despite committing two turnovers, but the Eagles committed seven penalties as opposed to four by Salem.

Franklin County's Landon Clark stymied a potential Salem scoring drive with an interception on the last play of the first half.

Linebacker Ke' Shaun Wright led the Eagles with 15 tackles, 14 of which were solo stops and defensive lineman Don Evans recovered a fumble and registered a tackle for loss.

SALEM – 7/0/13/13 – 33

FRANKLIN COUNTY – 7/6/0/19 – 32

1st

FC – Foutz 1-yard run; David kick.

SALEM – Jones 68-yard pass from Wilson; Cross kick.

2nd

FC – Foutz 1-yard run; Kick failed.

3rd

SALEM – Jones 8-yard pass from Wilson; Cross kick.

SALEM – Jones run (didn’t get distance); Kick failed.

4th

FC – Lee 4-yard run; kick failed.

SALEM – Moyer 61-yard pass from Wilson; Kick failed.

FC – Lee 56-yard run; David kick.

SALEM - Jones 1-yard run; Cross kick.

FC – Foutz 2-yard run; Pass failed.