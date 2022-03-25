 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL RACING

Speedway cancels Saturday matinee

  Updated
Speedway cancels Saturday matinee

The SMART Modified Tour headlines the next scheduled race at Franklin County Speedway: the Kenny Minter Classic 110.

 STEVEN MARSH

CALLAWAY - Saturday's race at Franklin County Speedway has been canceled because of expected low temperatures and high winds, track officials said Friday.

"With a wind chill of around 40 degrees, we think it's in everyone's best interest not to force getting this race in,'' said Langley Austin, speedway promoter.

This race will not be rescheduled,'' Austin said.

Racing returns to the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring, Sunday, April 10 with the running of the Kenny Minter Classic 110, featuring the SMART Modified Tour.

The start time for the race has not been announced.

Support classes for this race include Mini Stocks, Stock4, Stock6/Bootleggers and the first local 602 Modified feature of the season.

