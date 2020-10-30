Speedway pays tribute to one of its own

CALLAWAY—Two days of weekend racing at Franklin County Speedway culminates Sunday with the running of the Ricky Gillespie Memorial.

Gillespie, a resident of Floyd, died at age 30 earlier this month after suffering a massive heart attack.

FCS has been raising money at its most recent events to help defray funeral expenses that Gillespie’s family is facing.

Gillespie was a second-generation campaigner at the 3/10-mile bullring, and he steered just about any type of race car that’s challenged the speedway. This season alone, he competed in Late Models, the division for which he was most noted, Limited, Stadium Sportsman, Chargers, Stock4 and Any Car.

“We’re looking to make this race for Ricky, the biggest race of the year,’’ FCS promoter Langley Austin said in a press release.

“Ricky was a huge part of this track and was always finding a way to compete even if the division he normally competed in wasn’t racing.’’

“We normally wouldn’t have a race like this so quickly, but the season is running out on us and we have and we have to find a way to do this race for him. We want to honor him by making this race one that fans and drivers will remember for a long time.’’