Speedway's 54th season continues Saturday

CALLAWAY - Franklin County Speedway’s 54th season of racing continues Saturday with the first green flag falling at 3 p.m.

The Late Models return to headline the card and the track’s Late Model Sportsman class makes its debut with veteran leadfoots and multi-time FCS champions Jimmy Mullins and Kyle Dudley expected to compete.

Others expected to race are Tony Housman, Ronnie Riggs, Gennaro Palumbo, Freddie Wiseman, Chris Carroll, Phillip Sisson and Bobby Gillespie.

Also on the card are races in the Mini Stock, Stock4, Stock6/Bootleggers and U-Car divisions are scheduled as is a Powder Puff feature.

Tickets are $15 for adults.

Youth age 10 and younger are admitted free.

Only cash will be accepted.

For information, contact, www.FCSpeedway.com or call or text (276) 613-4208.

TIRE TRACKS: Winners from last week’s race were Mason Maggio (Carolina Pro Late Model Series), Paulie Hartwig II (Carolina Crate Modified Series), Wayne Corprew (Super Street), Josh Phillips (Mini Stock), Chris Meeks (Stock 4), Joey Scott (Stock 6) and Lowe Smith (Bootleggers).