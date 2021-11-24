Speedway's annual toy drive is set for Dec. 4

MARTINSVILLE – Martinsville Speedway will hold the 27th Annual Christmas Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The welcomes the greater Martinsville region to donate an unwrapped toy or $25 for the opportunity to drive laps around the iconic track in their personal vehicles.
The Christmas Toy Drive benefitst the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.
“The 27th annual Christmas Toy Drive will have a tremendous impact in the lives of families in our community,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway president.
“As we enter the holiday season, we will rally the community to support this great cause, so we can share the joy of Christmas with those in need. We are grateful for our valued partners and fans across the region for joining us in supporting this event to touch lives through the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.”
For 27 years, the Christmas Toy Drive has impacted more thanr 20,000 area youth through nearly $300,000 in donations and over 50,000 toys to unwrap on Christmas morning in Martinsville and Henry County.
The Christmas Toy Drive is one of the most popular events in the region with residents from Henry County and the surrounding counties in Virginia and North Carolina coming to support the community and take laps on the half-mile short track as NASCAR’s biggest stars.
Last year’s Christmas Toy Drive raised more than $12,000 and provided toys to more than 700 children.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, Martinsville Speedway staff invites the community to the track and is receiving donations from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For laps around the track, drivers must sign waivers and be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.
All participants must adhere to Virginia state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.
The donated toys and monetary donations will be distributed to area children through the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, which is a faith-based, first-stop center for resources for families in crisis.
The organization supports those in the community who need support to keep a roof over their heads, homes warm and lighted, and food on the table with short-term assistance and long-term solutions. To learn more about the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, visit gracenetworkmhc.org.