Speedway's annual toy drive is set for Dec. 4

MARTINSVILLE – Martinsville Speedway will hold the 27th Annual Christmas Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The welcomes the greater Martinsville region to donate an unwrapped toy or $25 for the opportunity to drive laps around the iconic track in their personal vehicles.

The Christmas Toy Drive benefitst the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.

“The 27th annual Christmas Toy Drive will have a tremendous impact in the lives of families in our community,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway president.

“As we enter the holiday season, we will rally the community to support this great cause, so we can share the joy of Christmas with those in need. We are grateful for our valued partners and fans across the region for joining us in supporting this event to touch lives through the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.”

For 27 years, the Christmas Toy Drive has impacted more thanr 20,000 area youth through nearly $300,000 in donations and over 50,000 toys to unwrap on Christmas morning in Martinsville and Henry County.