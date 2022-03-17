Speedway's first 2022 green flag falls Saturday

CALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway is set to open its 2022 campaign with a matinee card of racing Saturday with the first green flag falling at 3 p.m.

The Carolina Crate Modified Series and the Carolina Pro Late Model Series make their initial visits to the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring in what’s being call the Tarheel Invasion.

Action is slated for the Modifieds and Sportsman cars of the Virginia Vintage Racers.

Also scheduled are races for the Super Street machines, a $600 to Win Mini Stock feature, a $400 to Win Stock4 feature, a $200 to Win Bootleggers feature and a $200 to Win Stock6 feature.

General admission tickets are $20 for adults.

Youth age 10 and younger are admitted free.

For information, visit www.FCSpeedway.com or call/text (276) 613-4208.