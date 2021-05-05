Squires edge BFMS in baseball

ROANOKE—Cave Spring Middle School belted a game-deciding, two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning Thursday for an 8-6 Roanoke Valley Middle School District baseball victory over Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

The Squires’ homer came on a 2-2 pitch by the Eagles left-hander Dom Myers, who surrendered two runs on two hits in 1/3 of an inning of relief.

Cave Spring led 5-0 after generating three runs in the last of the third inning and two in nthe bottom of the fourth.

BFMS (3-2, 1-2 Roanoke Valley Middle School District) rallied for four runs in the top of the fifth, but gave up a run in the bottom of the frame and trailed 6-4 enterting its half of the sixth.

The Eagles manufactured two runs in their last at bat to even the count.

BFMS’s four-run fifth featured a single by Seth Young, a double by Clayton T. Hodges ands a walk to Julian Talmadge. All three drove in runs during the inning.

Cayden Montgomery started for the Eagles and yielded six hits, no walks and five runs, while striking out one in 3 2/3 innings.

Young paced BFMS’s offense by going 3 of 4 at the plate.