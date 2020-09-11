Stadium Invasion 3 at Franklin County Speedway is canceled

CALLAWAY - Due to a forecast of inclement weather for Saturday, the Stadium Invasion 3, featuring the drivers and cars from Winston-Salem, N.C.'s Bowman-Gray Stadium, scheduled at Franklin County Speedway has been canceled.

Track promoter Langley Austin announced the cancellation on the track's social media platforms Friday afternoon.

"With tomorrow's forecast showing a 50 to 60% (chance) of showers and local weather forecasting a mist and drizzle off and on all day, we are pulling the plug on this weekend's Stadium Invasion 3. We feel it's in the best interest of the teams and fans to make this move early,'' Austin said.

Austin said the Bowman-Gray Stadium drivers and cars will return to the speedway, Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Monster Trucks invade the speedway Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19. The next race is the Buster Carroll Memorial, set for Saturday. Sept. 26.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.