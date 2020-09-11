You are the owner of this article.
Stadium Invasion 3 at Franklin County Speedway is canceled
LOCAL AUTO RACING

Saturday night's scheduled racing card at Franklin County Speedway, featuring the drivers and cars from Winston-Salem, N.C.'s Bowman-Gray Stadium, has been canceled because of a forecast of inclement weather.

 Photo by STEVEN MARSH

CALLAWAY - Due to a forecast of inclement weather for Saturday, the Stadium Invasion 3, featuring the drivers and cars from Winston-Salem, N.C.'s Bowman-Gray Stadium, scheduled at Franklin County Speedway has been canceled.

Track promoter Langley Austin announced the cancellation on the  track's social media platforms Friday afternoon.

"With tomorrow's forecast showing a 50 to 60% (chance) of showers and local weather forecasting a mist and drizzle off and on all day, we are pulling the plug on this weekend's Stadium Invasion 3. We feel it's in the best interest of the teams and fans to make this move early,'' Austin said.

Austin said the Bowman-Gray Stadium drivers and cars will return to the speedway, Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Monster Trucks invade the speedway Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19. The next race is the Buster Carroll Memorial, set for Saturday. Sept. 26.

