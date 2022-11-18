Star City Half Marathon and 10K is Saturday

ROANOKE – This Saturday, Roanoke is hosting one of the area’s longest-standing running events — the Star City Half Marathon and 10K, presented by Virginia Amateur Sports (VAS).

The race begins at 8:15 a.m. at Rivers Edge North, downtown Roanoke, with the course showcasing the greenway and areas around Roanoke City and ends with an after party featuring local comfort, race food and music.

The event featurse two competitions — the half marathon (13.1 miles) and 10K (6.2 miles) road race.

Finisher medals for participants and awards will be presented to the top three overall competitors, top three masters races (age 40 and older) and top three finishers in each age-group.

More than 650 participants are expected to be at the race, which has been held for the past 35 years, with the 2020 edition being virtual.

Participation numbers for 2022 are expected to approach or exceed those before the pandemic, with the potential to be the best participation since 2016.

Also, the race is part of the Virginia’s Blue Ridge Triple Crown Challenge Series, rewarding those who finish the area’s three biggest local marathon/half marathons within a year: The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Full or Half Marathon and the Lewis Gale Salem Half Marathon.

“The race atmosphere is great! The race is not too big, but still offers the big-time race perks. I like to start my Thanksgiving holiday season off right with the Star City Half Marathon and 10K,” said Andrew Parkins of Salem, ambassador and supporter of the annual race.

For those who missed online registration there may be availability to register at Packet Pick Up, depending on space available in the events.

Packet Pick is today from noon to 6 p.m. at Fleet Feet in Roanoke and at the River’s Edge Sports Complex Saturday morning from 6:30 to 7:30.

For information, visit CommonwealthGames.org/starcity .