Star City Half Marathon is Saturday

ROANOKE—One of the area’s longest-standing running events, the Star City Half Marathon and 10K, presented by Virginia Amateur Sports is set for Saturday.

The typical unique race format – “A Tour of Roanoke” will be a little different this year, but hopes to return in 2022.

The race begins at 8:15am at Rivers Edge North, downtown Roanoke, with the course showcasing the greenway and areas around the city and will end with an after party featuring local comfort and race food, music and drinks.

The event features two competitions—the half marathon (13.1 miles) and 10K (6.2 miles) road race.

This one-day event provides newly designed finisher medals for all participants and awards will be presented for top three overall, top three masters and top three finishers in each age-group.

More than 600 participants are expected to be at this event which has been held for the past 34 years, with the 2020 edition being virtual.

Also the race is part of the Virginia’s Blue Ridge Triple Crown Challenge Series, rewarding those that finish the area’s three biggest local marathon/half marathons within a year.