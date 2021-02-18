STATE CHAMPS

“Everyone got a little nervous when Mason went down,’’ junior Cole Webster said. “We just had to trust our bench players, trust our offense, trust our team. We did that.’’

“I knew that our bench was going to step us and that we were going to fight, stay aggressive and pull out a win,’’ Webster said.

Watching from the bench was as emotionally painful as his injury was physically painful, Neighbors said.

“(Watching) was awful. If I could have, I would have changed things and played. But, we did an amazing job. Our team chemistry has been getting better over the last few days,’’ Neighbors said.

“It’s awesome to win a state championship. It’s a great way to go out,’’ Neighbors said.

“Our team chemistry did kick in for us,’’ Greathouse said.

Webster, with a game-best 19 points, and senior Sam Smith, with 11, accounted for 30 of the Ospreys’ 40 points.

Also scoring were Ben Roberson with five points, Neighbors with four and Caleb Colomba with one.

Webster swished the Ospreys’ lone 3-pointer in the second stanza.