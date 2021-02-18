STATE CHAMPS

DANVILLE—Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s (SMLCA) third trip to the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state boys basketball tournament has paid its biggest dividend.
The Ospreys (11-3), the No. 3 seed, absorbed a third-quarter haymaker from No. 5 Westover Christian Academy (7-6) before delivering a more powerful proverbial punch.
The result: a state championship for the Ospreys following a 40-36 title-game triumph Tuesday on the Bulldogs’ home court.
The Ospreys were playing in the state championship game for the first time in program history after two previous third-place state tournament finishes, while Westover lost in the title for the second year in a row.
In the third period,Westover produced an 8-0 to break a deadlock at 15, but the eight-point advantage would be answered by an SMLCA 17-0 surge that bridged the third and fourth frames.
The count was 23-15 with 4:12 showing in the third quarter, but at the 2:01 mark the score was even at 23 and at the end of the period, the Ospreys were ahead by four points, 27-23.
With five minutes to go, the spread was six points, 29-23, and the difference reached nine, 32-23 before Westover ended the surge by swishing a 3-pointer with 4:23 remaining, thus the Ospreys came within nine seconds of blanking the Bulldogs for eight minutes or a quarter’s elapsed time.
“Runs like that can’t be coached,’’ second-year SMLC head mentor Mike Greathouse said.
The Bulldogs didn’t surrender, however.
With 2:48 to play, SMLCA’s advantage was two points, 32-30, and with 2:07 to go, the Ospreys were ahead by one, 33-32.
The Ospreys only made 5 of 10 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter, but fortunately, they were in the double-bonus after the Bulldogs reached the 10-foul limit late in the third quarter.
SMLCA moved in front by three points, 35-32, with 1:28 to go, and the Ospreys held a pair of five-point leads down the stretch: 37-32 with 1:15 showing and 39-34 with 31.8 seconds to go.
The score was 39-36 with 18.6 seconds and after SMLCA made one final free throw, cries of “No fouls” while on defense erupted from its.
Soon thereafter, a celebration commenced.
SMLCA played three-plus quarters without one of its top players as late in the first period, Mason Neighbors injured his ankle when he fell to the floor on drive to the basket.
Greathouse said his team lost its ability to run a number of its sets when Neighbors, a senior went down with his injury.
“We had to improvise a little. We had some different players step up,’’ Greathouse said.
“Everyone got a little nervous when Mason went down,’’ junior Cole Webster said. “We just had to trust our bench players, trust our offense, trust our team. We did that.’’
“I knew that our bench was going to step us and that we were going to fight, stay aggressive and pull out a win,’’ Webster said.
Watching from the bench was as emotionally painful as his injury was physically painful, Neighbors said.
“(Watching) was awful. If I could have, I would have changed things and played. But, we did an amazing job. Our team chemistry has been getting better over the last few days,’’ Neighbors said.
“It’s awesome to win a state championship. It’s a great way to go out,’’ Neighbors said.
“Our team chemistry did kick in for us,’’ Greathouse said.
Webster, with a game-best 19 points, and senior Sam Smith, with 11, accounted for 30 of the Ospreys’ 40 points.
Also scoring were Ben Roberson with five points, Neighbors with four and Caleb Colomba with one.
Webster swished the Ospreys’ lone 3-pointer in the second stanza.
Zones and an early triangle-and-two employed by SMLCA were the defensive alignment displayed through the contest, which proved to be the Ospreys’ second win over the Bulldogs this season.
Sophomore Josh Lewis tallied a team-best 17 points, which was almost half of Westover’s total output.
Also scoring were Matthew Moore with nine points on three 3-point field goals, Noah Burton with six points, all in the fourth quarter, and Dylan Aaron and Ashton Bettendorf each two points.
The Bulldogs led 11-8 after the first quarter before the Ospreys rallied in the second stanza and produced the halftime stalemate after winning the frame 5-2.
SMLCA captured the third period, 14-10, and each team tallied 13 points in the final quarter.
“(Westover) has some real good shooters so we wanted to make them put the ball on the floor and have them drive (into the post) against our trees (taller players),’’ Greathouse said.
SMLCA finishes its season with a three-game winning streak.