Staunton River claims 13th win downs Eagles by 12.

Staunton River outscored Franklin County by 12 points after halftime Friday and defeated the Eagles, 46-34, in a Blue Ridge District girls varsity basketball contest at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

The Golden Eagles (13-0, 5-0 Blue Ridge), coached by Ferrum College alumna and former standout player Kim (English) Jones, won the second half 31-19 to seize control.

The Eagles (3-6, 1-2 Blue Ridge) led 12-5 after the first quarter, then the Golden Eagles rallied in the second stanza and won the period, 10-3, to produce a 15-15 stalemate at intermission.

Staunton River captured the third quarter, 19-14, to move in front by five points, 34-29.

The Golden Eagles secured the triumph by claiming the final frame, 12-5.

Jennifer Levine led Staunton River with 16 points and Madelyn Hamren tallied 10.

Also scoring were Caroline Levine with nine points, Jayda Jones and Ayla Farr each with four and Emily Creasey with three.

Hamren hit two of her team's three 3-point field goals.

Maddie Caron led the Eagles with 10 points.

Also scoring were Kameron Copeland with nine points, Chelsey Harris with six, Taylor Lester with four, L'Oreal Board with three and Kenzie Board with two.

Copeland swished two 3-points for FCHS, while L'Oreal Board and Caron each hit one.