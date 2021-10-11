Stellar defensive play propels Eagles to championship

VINTON - Highlighted by the play of its defense, Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football team captured the Roanoke Valley Middle School District championship Thursday with a 20-0 shut-out victory over league foe William Byrd Middle School at Robert A. (Bob) Patterson Stadium.
The Eagles (5-0 in the district, 7-0 overall) led 6-0 at intermission and scored two touchdowns after halftime.
The Terriers attempted to rally in the third quarter - they returned the second-half kickoff to the Eagles' 30 yard line. A stop by BFMS's Antonio Mack prevented a possible touchdown.
William Byrd drove the ball to the BFMS 2, but the Eagles kept the Terriers out of the end zone courtesy of tackles by Jacob Mullins, Noel Gonzales and Elan Catoe.
BFMS claimed possession at the 2 and Rashaun Hughey ran for 10 yards to give the Eagles some breathing room.
BFMS moved the ball to the 25, but were later forced to yield possession on downs.
The Eagles' defense responded; however, as it held the Terriers to surrender possession on downs.
BFMS's next offensive series started on its 15 yard line. Four rushing plays - two by Hughey for 10 yards and two by quarterback Ja'ziel Hart for 20 set up a successful Hart to Colton McGuire pass play that covered 30 yards.
With the ball resting on the Terriers' 30, Hart dashed the remaining distance for a TD and following a 2-point conversion, BFMS's lead was 14-0.
The Terriers fumbled the ensuring kickoff and Hart recovered the miscue at the 30.
Then, Hart sprinted 30 yards for the TD. The Eagles' 2-point play failed, leaving the spread at 20-0.
BFMS's defense forced another change in possession on downs and its offense went into victory formation.
BFMS's defense stop William Byrd four times in the red (scoring) zone.
"Our defense came through for us all night,'' Eagles head coach Chris Renick said.
The Terriers recovered an onside kick to start the game and they drove the ball to the Eagles' 20, but failed to score - they fumbled the ball on the 20.
Hughey ignited the Eagles' first series with a pair of 10-yard runs. After a series of penalties, Hart raced 40 yards to the end zone to give the Eagles a lead they would not surrender.
The Terriers benefited from multiple Eagles' penalties on their next drive and their march reached the 4 before BFMS held on downs.
The Eagles' offense got the ball back with 28 seconds left in the half and opted to run out the clock.
Defensive stats from the game were recorded by Nathan Hayes (six tackles, one sack and a pass break-up); Hart (7 1/2 tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass break-up); Winston Davenport (four tackles); Isaiah Carter (three tackles); McGuire (three tackles); Quincey Pruiett (two tackles, one pass break-up); Catoe (4 1/2 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks); Mullins (four tackles, two pass break-ups); Gonzales (seven tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery); Logan Angle (4 1/2 tackles, 1/2 a sack); and Mack (three pass break-ups).
"I want to thank the fans, parents and guardians of these young men for their support all season long at home and away games. They were there cheering these young men on every week,'' Renick said.
BFMS attempts to secure a perfect finish to its season when the Eagles entertain Blacksburg Middle School in their non-district finale Thursday.
Kickoff at BFMS is 5 p.m.