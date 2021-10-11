Stellar defensive play propels Eagles to championship

With the ball resting on the Terriers' 30, Hart dashed the remaining distance for a TD and following a 2-point conversion, BFMS's lead was 14-0.

The Terriers fumbled the ensuring kickoff and Hart recovered the miscue at the 30.

Then, Hart sprinted 30 yards for the TD. The Eagles' 2-point play failed, leaving the spread at 20-0.

BFMS's defense forced another change in possession on downs and its offense went into victory formation.

BFMS's defense stop William Byrd four times in the red (scoring) zone.

"Our defense came through for us all night,'' Eagles head coach Chris Renick said.

The Terriers recovered an onside kick to start the game and they drove the ball to the Eagles' 20, but failed to score - they fumbled the ball on the 20.

Hughey ignited the Eagles' first series with a pair of 10-yard runs. After a series of penalties, Hart raced 40 yards to the end zone to give the Eagles a lead they would not surrender.

The Terriers benefited from multiple Eagles' penalties on their next drive and their march reached the 4 before BFMS held on downs.