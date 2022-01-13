Stellar shooting guides Guilford past Ferrum by 26

FERRUM - Stellar shooting from the field, the 3-point arc and the free-throw line by Guilford (N.C.) College produced a wire-to-wire victory Wednesday over Ferrum College, 89-63, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball contest at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Panthers (4-10, 2-5 ODAC) and the Quakers (4-7, 2-4 ODAC) are on par in total victories and league triumphs following the result.

Guilford converted 62.5% (30 of 48) of its shots from the floor, 66.7% from long distance and 70% (21 of 30) from the line.

Ferrum could neither match nor better those percentages and dropped its fourth straight game: 30.2% (19 of 63) from the field, 24.2% (8 of 33) from the 3-point arc and 65.4% (17 of 26) from the free-throw line.

The Quakers scored 20 or more points in each of the first three quarters and was a point shy doing so in the final, 10-minute frame.

Guilford outscored Ferrum, 50-22, in the first and third quarters.

Four Quakers starters finished in double figures - they employed 11 players and only one failed to score - and that quartet outscored the Panthers by four points (67-63).

Ashtyn Zeigler netted a game-best 21 points on a 9 of 14 shooting display, featuring a 3 of 3 showing from the 3-point arc and Lindsay Gauldin finished with 20.

Ferrum dressed seven of its nine players and all seven saw action.

Four of its starters exceeded the 30-minute mark in playing time with post performer Cameron Hawkins going the distance (40 minutes) for the Panthers.

Each of its players was on the floor for more than 10 minutes.

Aisha Martin led the Panthers with 19 points and Kayla Cabiness added 15.

Guilford tallied the game’s first five points - all from the free-throw line on a perfect display - and finished the first quarter with an 8-0 surge to craft a 26-11 advantage.

Seven of their first 13 points were the result of perfect free-throw shooting and the Quakers were 5 of 5 from the arc.

The Quakers made 7 of their first 8 3-point tries.

Guilford doubled the count for the first time, 18-9, after a first-quarter trey and did so again, 36-18, on a triple at the 5:20 mark of the second stanza and for a third time, 42-21, later in the frame en route to a 17-point, 46-29 edge at intermission.

The Quakers reached the 60-point mark on a three-point play and two free-throws during a run that ended with the visitors in front by 30 points, 62-32.

After a Martin 3-pointer with two minutes left in the third period, Guilford finished the quarter with five straight points, all on free throws for a 70-40 advantage. The surge would end at 7-0 after Guilford tallied the first points of the last frame.

The count was 85-47 - Guilford’s largest lead of 38 points - when the Panthers began a 14-0 run that ended with a minute to play. The Panthers’ points were produced by two 3-pointers - both by Alexis Miller - baskets by Hawkins and Cabiness and a 4 of 6 showing from the line.

Courtney McMillan with 15 points and Caroline Wilkerson also scored in double figures for the Quakers with 15 and 11 points.

The Panthers were six points shy of placing five players in double figures as Miller totaled nine, Hawkins finished with eight and Sadavia Felder had seven.

The Quakers won the rebounding battle (41-34), distributed more assists (14-8) and collected more steals (9-4). Blocks were even (2-2).

Ferrum did corral more offensive rebounds (18-8) but surrendered 33 defensive rebounds while grabbing 16.

Guilford committed 23 turnovers to 19 for Ferrum and 23 team fouls to 19 for Ferrum.

Guilford held advantages in points in the paint (30-20), points off turnovers (28-13) and bench points (16-9) at game’s end, while the Panthers attained edges in second-chance points (12-5) and fast-break points (4-2).

Former Franklin County prep performer Brogan Dudley came off the bench for Ferrum and saw 17 minutes of action.

The Panthers are 2-4 on their home floor this season with three home games remaining this month: versus Hollins University (Jan. 19), versus Roanoke College (Jan. 26) and versus Randolph-Macon College (Jan. 29).​