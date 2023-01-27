Stellar shooting suffocates Panthers, 101-53

FERRUM—The first three of Roanoke College’s 35 field goals Wednesday were 3-pointers, all swished by standout marksman Kasey Draper.

Those makes foreshadowed what was to come as the Maroons made shots from inside and from distance on the perimeter in a 48-point, 101-53 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball rout of Ferrum College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

The Maroons, who led from wire-to-wire, converted 53% (35 of 66) of their shots from the field, 60% (15 of 25) of their 3-point field-goal tries and 88.9% (16 of 18) of their attempts from the free-throw line.

Roanoke placed five of its 10 scorers in double figures.

Top points producers Draper (25 points) and Zach Rosenthal (22 points) combined for 47 points, six fewer than Ferrum’s total that was registered by six players.

Draper (7 of 14), who prepped at Class 3 Northside, and Rosenthal (7 of 11) were a combined 14 of 25 (56%)n from the field.

The Maroons (15-4, 8-2 ODAC), who entered the game in second place in the conference standings, led by 25 points, 49-24, and outscored the Panthers by 23 points, 52-29, after intermission.

The last of Roanoke’s 15 treys nailed by Patrick Clevenger with 31 seconds to play, enabled the Maroons to surpass the 100-point mark.

The Maroons won every statistical battle except for blocks (4-4), which were even: points off turnovers (21-2), points in the paint (36-32), second-chance points (12-8) fast-break points (14-6) and bench points (46-5), rebounds (43-31), assists (27-7), steals (3-1) and turnovers committed (13-17).

The Maroons scored 14 straight points at one juncture in the second half.

The Panthers (8-11, 4-6 ODAC), which suffered its third straight loss, started a rough stretch of games with the loss, one that continues Saturday with reigning league champion Randolph-Macon College, which is in first place in the league standings and next Wednesday at home against Guilford (N.C.) College, which is in third place.

Roanoke turned a 9-0 into a 17-2 spread. The count was doubled, 24-12 with 7:10 left in the first half.

Then, the Maroons went on a 9-2 surge that made the score 33-14

Deshone Hicks led Ferrum with 20 points, while Alfredo Abel Rivera netted 12 points.

Ferrum has lost 11 of the 14 games played since November 2007, including eight in a row.

The Panthers have never beaten the Maroons at Swartz Gym and are 3-8 in games played at the Creeger Center, the Bast Center, the Roanoke Civic Center and at Washington and Lee University.

The ODAC series is 6-0 in favor of Roanoke.