Stewart is looking forward to South Boston visit

SOUTH BOSTON—Former NASCAR champion and reigning SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) series champion Tony Stewart says competing at iconic short tracks like South Boston Speedway, where the series will visit on Saturday night, is part of what makes the SRX series exciting for its competitors.

“It’s cool to go to some of these cool iconic short tracks like Five Flags Speedway and South Boston Speedway that we didn’t get to run last year,” Stewart said last week during a media availability.

“We go to some really cool venues that you don’t see on typical weekends on the NASCAR, Indy Car or sports car scenes.”

The driver lineup for Saturday includes Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, Michael Waltrip, Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Paul Tracy, all of whom are running the full slate of six SRX races, and Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan and Ernie Francis Jr., who are running a partial SRX schedule.

Peyton Sellers of Danville, the reigning NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion and six-time South Boston Speedway track champion, will compete in the event as the local driver.

The SRX event will be televised nationally on CBS from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Castroneves won last week’s series opener at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida and will be looking for a second straight win Saturday.

A limited number of advance reserved tickets are available.

All grandstand seating is reserved seating for this event. Fans will need to choose their own seats when they purchase tickets.

Everyone attending the event must purchase a ticket, with the exception of an infant-in-arms that will sit on an individual’s lap.

Speedway officials urge fans to make their ticket purchases as quickly as possible.

“Due to the high demand for tickets, we urge fans to purchase their tickets as soon as possible to get the best seat selection and to ensure they can get a ticket to the event,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears.

Track officials encourage fans to purchase their tickets, whether they be reserved seats or general admission tickets, online at southbostonspeedway.com.

Persons who prefer to purchase tickets via phone can do so at (877) 440-1540 or (434) 572-4947, although purchasing online is the fastest and easiest way to ensure they get tickets.

Speedway officials said the easiest way to have tickets delivered is via e-mail.

Persons with ADA needs should purchase a General Admission Lawn Chair ticket. ADA areas are accessible in Turns 3 and 4 or Turns 1 and 2.

Stewart says one of the exciting things about the SRX series is the opportunity to compete against a group of highly talented drivers.

“It’s six straight weeks of racing with some of the most talented race car drivers in the world at some of the coolest short tracks in the country,” Stewart remarked.

“For me, I get to be a fanboy for six weeks and get to race with guys that I didn’t have time in my full-time career to race with. You know they’re talented. You know they get the most out of their race cars and those are the guys you want to race against.”

Editor’s Note: Joe Chandler is the Public Relations Director at South Boston Speedway.