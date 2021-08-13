Stracner makes remarkable run to Bassmaster Rookie of the Year trophy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Before the 2021 season began, Bassmaster Elite Series angler Josh Stracner of Vandiver, Ala., told several people that the Rookie of the Year (ROY) points race would “come down to the last day of the last tournament that two of us are fishing.”

While Stracner nailed that prediction, he had no idea he’d emerge with the title, especially during an up-and-down season that had him questioning his Elite Series' future.

Going into the final Elite event at the St. Lawrence River, Stracner was fifth in the ROY standings.

Focused solely on qualifying for the 2022 Bassmaster Classic, Stracner didn’t even have the rookie title on his radar, but somehow, someway, he ended up with the hardware.

“I’m not really sure how,” Stracner said. “I wasn’t expecting it. I was just worried about making the Classic. That was my No. 1 goal for sure. That’s all I had on my mind.

“I knew just one bad day at either one of those last two tournaments would have cost me. I didn’t have a good Champlain tournament. I finished 54th. That kind of aggravated me because I actually was catching enough fish to do well.