Striper Mafia finishes season with Fall Fling

The Striper Mafia held its Fall Fling on Nov. 7, concluding the 2019-20 season of catch-photo-release striped bass tournaments on Smith Mountain Lake.
In all, 55 teams comprised of 150 anglers competed for more than $6,500 in cash and prizes. Thirteen of the competitors were female.
Below are the results:
First place: Team Bolt-finatics consisting of Chris, Stacy and Martin Bolt. Two fish total of 72.5 inches (36 inches and 36.5 inches).
Second place and Big Fish: Team Geezer consisting of Jim Perry and Ed Wall. Two fish total of 68.25 inches (a big fish winner with 37.75 inches and 30.5 inches).
Third place: Team Trophy Stalker consisting of Kenny and Laci Short and Charles and Kamran Lee. Two fish total of 68.25 inches (34 inches and 34.25 inches).
Fifteen youth participated in the event.
Winner of the youth event was Addison Early from Team YellaTop with a 35.5-inch catch.
This season’s team of the year winner was Team Lawrence consisting of team members Jason, Matthew, Devan, Jayden and Dale Lawrence.
Ladies big fish of the season award went to Ashley Early with a 41.5-inch catch. Youth big fish of the season award went to Addison Early with a 41.5-inch catch.
Anglers participating in the tournament raised $500 for Fishing for the Fallen, an organization dedicated to supporting our nation’s veterans through outdoors outreach.
The Striper Mafia will host a charity tournament Saturday, Dec. 12 to collect toys and raise money for Lake Christian Ministries’ A Child’s Christmas program.
With the assistance of Sea Tow—SML, toys will be collected from anglers and others who would wish to donate, and 50% of the entry fees will go toward the charity.
For more details on the tournament, visit www.stripermafia.com or on Facebook.
- Submitted by Michael Ward
