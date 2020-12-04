Striper Mafia finishes season with Fall Fling

The Striper Mafia held its Fall Fling on Nov. 7, concluding the 2019-20 season of catch-photo-release striped bass tournaments on Smith Mountain Lake.

In all, 55 teams comprised of 150 anglers competed for more than $6,500 in cash and prizes. Thirteen of the competitors were female.

Below are the results:

First place: Team Bolt-finatics consisting of Chris, Stacy and Martin Bolt. Two fish total of 72.5 inches (36 inches and 36.5 inches).

Second place and Big Fish: Team Geezer consisting of Jim Perry and Ed Wall. Two fish total of 68.25 inches (a big fish winner with 37.75 inches and 30.5 inches).

Third place: Team Trophy Stalker consisting of Kenny and Laci Short and Charles and Kamran Lee. Two fish total of 68.25 inches (34 inches and 34.25 inches).

Fifteen youth participated in the event.

Winner of the youth event was Addison Early from Team YellaTop with a 35.5-inch catch.

This season’s team of the year winner was Team Lawrence consisting of team members Jason, Matthew, Devan, Jayden and Dale Lawrence.