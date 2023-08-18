FERRUM -John Sutyak has announced plans to step down from his role leading Ferrum College’s Department of Athletics.

In doing so, he will assume the Director of Athletics position at Husson (Mass.) University.

Husson is an NCAA Division III institution which sponsors 22 sports and competes in the North Atlantic Conference.

Sutyak has served as the Panthers Director of Athletics for more than three and a half years, arriving in January 2020, and has been an active member of the Executive Leadership Team at Ferrum since his arrival.

In doing so, he has been part of a leadership team that guided Ferrum through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the campus strategic planning process.

“I want to thank John Sutyak for his leadership and guidance as Director of Athletics during the past few years at Ferrum College,” said President Dr. Mirta Martin. “I know he will do great things in his new role at Husson. We wish John all the best success as he returns home, where he will be closer to family.”

Sutyak collaborated with Ferrum’s Office of Institutional Advancement in developing a corporate sponsorship program and the revamping of the Panther Club.

The college saw record numbers in dollars raised and participation Ferrum’s athletics giving has increased over 550% from the fiscal year prior to Sutyak’s arrival ($97,018), to the 2022 fiscal year ($632,000).

In the summer of 2021, Sutyak led the athletics department through a re-imagining of its mission and the establishment of vision and value statements along the theme of Ferrum athletics being “Forged as One.”

Also, the department developed a five-year playbook for growth in enhancing the student-athlete experience, internal athletic operations and established competitive goals for individual athletic programs.

“I have had the opportunity to work amongst some of the most loyal, dedicated and hard working people in the Ferrum College athletic department,” Sutyak said. “I am forever indebted to our administrative, coaching and athletic training staff, and specifically Gail Holley and Gary Holden, for welcoming me and working collectively to move the department forward.

“I am thankful to former President Dr. David L. Johns for bringing me to Ferrum and current President, Dr. Mirta M. Martin, for her guidance these past eight months.

“Ferrum College is an extremely special place and it has been an honor to be a member of this community. The Panther family will always be in the hearts of my wife and I,’’ Sutyak said.

During Sutyak’s tenure, Ferrum hosted the NCAA Men’s Wrestling Championship at the Berglund Center in Roanoke in March 2023, the second time in college history that Ferrum hosted this championship.

He oversaw the addition of Men’s and Women’s Track & Field as a varsity sports, culminating in an NCAA national placement in the first year of varsity competition.

The college opened the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex in the spring of 2023, which features permanent seating, a press box, concessions and a locker room.

On the field, five Ferrum student-athletes were named All-American, three of whom were Academic All-America selections.

Additionally, four Ferrum student-athletes have been named ODAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in their respective sports.

A native of Scarborough, Maine, Sutyak came to Ferrum after a 13-year stint at his alma mater, Wheaton College in Massachusetts, where he served eight years as its Director of Athletics & Recreation.

He served as President of the New England Women’s & Men’s Athletic Conference for two years (2015-2017) and has been active amongst the leadership in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). He is currently serving a four-year term on the NCAA Nominating Committee.

Sutyak will conclude his tenure at Ferrum on August 31st.