SVA wins three of four races in annual CHARCS Invitational

Over the past week, Southwest Virginia Academy (SVA) of Roanoke has taken a liking to Christian Heritage Academy’s cross country courses, both its 3K (3,000 meters) and 5K (5,000 meters) layouts.

Saturday, the Conquerors won three of four team championships by capturing top accolades in the boys varsity 5K, boys middle school 3K and girls middle school 3K divisions and placing second in the girls varsity 5K in the annual CHARCS Private School Invitational, hosted by the Knights and Roanoke Valley Christian School.

Earlier in the week, SVA swept a regular-season meet at CHA, a rival of the Conquerors in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA), winning four team championships and four individual titles.

Saturday, SVA placed first in the boys varsity 5K with 22 points, second in the girls varsity 5K with 35 points, first in the boys middle school 3K with 36 points and first in the girls middle school 3K with 28 points.

Individual winners were Cade Cockrell (15:57) of SVA in the boys varsity 5K, Jessica Palisca (19:25.70) of North Cross in the girls varsity 5K, Kiran Yoder (11:52.50) of Faith Christian School-Roanoke in the boys middle school 3K and Kerrigan Chaney (11:59.30) of North Cross in the girls middle school 3K.