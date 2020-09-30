SVA wins three of four races in annual CHARCS Invitational

Over the past week, Southwest Virginia Academy (SVA) of Roanoke has taken a liking to Christian Heritage Academy’s cross country courses, both its 3K (3,000 meters) and 5K (5,000 meters) layouts.
Saturday, the Conquerors won three of four team championships by capturing top accolades in the boys varsity 5K, boys middle school 3K and girls middle school 3K divisions and placing second in the girls varsity 5K in the annual CHARCS Private School Invitational, hosted by the Knights and Roanoke Valley Christian School.
Earlier in the week, SVA swept a regular-season meet at CHA, a rival of the Conquerors in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA), winning four team championships and four individual titles.
Saturday, SVA placed first in the boys varsity 5K with 22 points, second in the girls varsity 5K with 35 points, first in the boys middle school 3K with 36 points and first in the girls middle school 3K with 28 points.
Individual winners were Cade Cockrell (15:57) of SVA in the boys varsity 5K, Jessica Palisca (19:25.70) of North Cross in the girls varsity 5K, Kiran Yoder (11:52.50) of Faith Christian School-Roanoke in the boys middle school 3K and Kerrigan Chaney (11:59.30) of North Cross in the girls middle school 3K.
The times posted by Palisca and Chaney established course records and marked the first time that female runners had broke 20 minutes (5K) and 12 minutes (3K).
Cockrell missed setting a new course standard in the boys 5K by two seconds and he is the second high school boys runner to break the 16-minute mark on the Knights’ trek.
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) placed fourth among four scoring teams (five runners comprise a scoring team) in the girls middle school 3K with 94 points.
Chloe Dolce, a fifth grader, was the top finisher for the Ospreys — she placed 18th in a field of 36 runners in 17:05.
Next was Chelsea Chattin (17:39.80) in 22nd, Selah Bach (18:30.00) in 28th, Sylva Duncombe (21:13.10) in 31st, Raelynn Campbell (22:00.20) in 32nd and Kayllee Chattin (23:55.90) in 35th.
CHA placed third in the boys 3K with 88 points and SMLCA came in seventh out of seven scoring teams with 156 points.
Wyatt Gardner paced the Knights with a sixth-place finish in a field of 59 runners in 12:15.80.
Also, Chase Arrington (12:45.50) and Lucas King (12:49.90) were 13th and 14th, followed by Eli Weems (13:57.10) in 29th, Aydin Gardner (15:23.00) in 40th, Heath Spencer (15:44.00) in 43rd and Yobani Rodriguez (18:06.00) in 51st.
For SMLCA, Nehemiah Ramaker (13:30.80) finished 21st, followed by Stacey Beverely (14:37.10) in 34th, Peyton Ewing (16:10.70) in 45th and Grayson Fleener (17:35.80) in 50th.
Also, Landon Day (18:50.10) came in 53rd, followed by Edward Brandenberger (19:28.80) in 54th, Robert Roberson (21:21.30) in 55th, Wesley Duncombe (21:25.70) in 56th, Preston Belcher (23:26.90) om 57th, Peyton Best (24:36.80) in 58th and Dustin Sisk (24:37.50) in 59th.
Grace Christian School (31 points) edged SVA by four points to claim top team laurels in the girls varsity 5K, a race that featured 26 runners.
Alexis Teter led the Ospreys with an eighth-place showing in 23:41.70 and Rose Duncomb (36:49.40) was 25th.
Forty-seven runners competed in the boys varsity 5K.
For SMLCA, Reid Ferguson (20:55.70) placed 19th, Jeremiah St. Clair (21:10.40) finished 22nd and Brian Giese (21:10.50) came in 23rd.
Next was Ben Roberson (23:27.80) in 31st, followed by Nathan Weaver (24:28.30) in 33rd, Tristan Sisk (25:39.60) in 35th and Trent Harper (26:41.90) in 40th.
For CHA, Paul Hicks (28:17.30) was 43rd and Austin Spence (42:06.00) was 47th.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!