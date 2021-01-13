Swartz Gym shuts its doors to spectators

Outdoor events, which are staged at W.B. Adams Stadium, W.B. Adams Field, the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Complex, Penn-Roediger Field and American National Bank Field, begin Saturday, Feb. 13 when the Panthers men’s lacrosse team entertains Methodist (N.C.) University.

A decision on whether spectators will be able to attend football, field hockey, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s tennis games and matches has yet to be determined, but that decision will be made before Feb. 13, Sutyak said.

Football, field hockey, volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer are traditionally played in the fall, but because of the pandemic, Ferrum’s fall sports campaign was postponed and pushed back to the spring semester.

The pandemic has forced all sports campaigns to be abbreviated ones.

Ferrum plans to live stream all its home events (https://portal.stretchinternet.com/ferrum/ is the live stream home page) so fans can support the Panthers, Sutyak said.

“These decisions are never easy, but are made in an effort to keep everyone in the Ferrum College community and the surrounding communities in Franklin County safe,’’ Sutyak said.

“I am eager to put this pandemic behind us, and welcoming back athletic events is a step in that direction. I look forward to when we all will be able to enjoy Ferrum athletics, in person, together.’’