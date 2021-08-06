Swim lessons begin at local YMCA Monday

Franklin County Family YMCA wants to ensure that water safety doesn’t get lost in the localities’ eagerness to reopen this summer.
As temperatures rise, youth want to cool off, whether that is in home pools, ponds, lakes, rivers streams or oceans.
This means the risk of drowning in more prevalent than ever.
On Monday, Aug. 16, the YMCA will be providing swim lessons to youth who missed out on school term swim lessons last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the help of donations from local businesses and community members, we’re preparing to teach approximately 900 second and third graders invaluable water safety and swimming skills this year,’’ said Kameron Kitts, aquatics director at the Rocky Mount facility.
“Last year, we were unable to run our typical second-grade swim program and we want to make sure that all students have the opportunity to learn water safety.’’
The local businesses providing support include Carilion, CAPPs, American National Bank Com munity Foundation Serving Western Virginia and Cooper Classics.
The YMCA said it is encouraging other busniesses and organizations in the area to support the cost of the program through tax deductible donations.
“With watersports and other activities in and near the water becoming more popular, now is the time to teach our kids how to be sfe in and around the water,’’ Kitts said.
“Drowning is one of the top-five causes of accidentl deaths for (youth) ages 1-14. With the swim program and the support of our community, we are able to reach a large numbern of these high-risk (youth) who otherwise wouldn’t be able to participate in our regularly offered lessons.’’
During the year-long program, each of the 12 elementary schools in Franklin County will spend two weeks learning essential life saving skills in a fun and safe environment at the YMCA’s William Lee Cooper Aquatics Center.
Also, the YMCA encourages parents to play an active role in promoting water safety, and it provides five tips to ensure a safe and enjoyable swimming experience for all.
1. Never swim alone or without a water watcher: When youth are swimming, make sure they are actively supervised at all times. Teach youth that they should only swim in locations where a lifeguard is on duty or where a responsible adult agrees to watch youth in the water without distractions.
2. Supervise youth whenever they’re in or near water: Whether it’s bath time or taking dip in a pool or lake, make sure youth are within arm’s reach at all times.
3. Don’t engage in breath holding activities: Youth should not hold their breath for a prolonged amount of time while swimming as this can lead to drowning or several other severe physical side effects.
4. Wear a life jacket: Inexperienced or non-swimmers should wear a United States Coast Guard-approved life jacket.
5. Don’t jump in the water to save a friend who is struggling in deep water: If one finds a friend in deep water unexpectedly, his natural reaction may be to jump in the water to try and save him.
Even if one is a great swimmer, a panicked person will overpower him, pulling the rescuer underwater.
The YMCA’s Safety Around Water program teaches the “reach, throw, don’t go’’ concept of using a long object to reach for someone who may be drowning and pull them to safety.
By using this technique, youth can help a friend without compromising one’s safety.
For information, call Kitts, (540) 489-9622 or contact him by email: kitts@franklincountyymca.org .
— Submitted by Lauren Acker