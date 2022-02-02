Swimming teams score a pair of seconds in home pool

Franklin County's girls and boys swimming teams earned second-place finishes Tuesday in the Blue Ridge District's postseason meet, staged at the Franklin County Family YMCA's William Lee Cooper Aquatic Center with Staunton River serving as the host school.

The Eagles girls team finished with 125 points - 48 points in arrears to winner Lord Botetourt (173).

Placing third was William Byrd (97), followed by Staunton River (9), Northside (5) and William Fleming (5).

The Eagles boys team netted 87 points - 113 in arrears to winner William Byrd (200).

Lord Botetourt (76) came in third, followed by Staunton River (51) and Northside (3).

In total scoring William Byrd, Lord Botetourt and FCHS each surpassed the 200-point mark, while Staunton River stood at 60 and Northside (7) and William Fleming (4) were in single digits.

Lord Botetourt and William Byrd are the first league champions crowned since the 2018-2019 season.

Postseason meets in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 were canceled.

Junior Mallorie Teer placed first for FCHS's girls team in the 200 individual medley and junior Grace Weaver came in first in the 500 freestyle.

Also the quartet of Teer, sophomore Morgan McCrary, Weaver and freshman Claire McElvain took first-place laurels in the 200-medley relay.

Landon Akers won the 100 breaststoke in 1L05.21 to establish a new program record.

Akers, a junior and a third-year performer for the Eagles, broke the standard that he had previously set.

FCHS's next competition is the Class 6 Region A girls and boys swimming meets, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12 in Virginia Beach. Princess Anne is the host school.

The meet is Saturday, Friday is a travel day for the Eagles, coached by Hannah White and Thomas Thurman, both former FCHS swimmers.