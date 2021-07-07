Take a drive around the track for charity

Maximum speed is 55 mph and regulated by Martinsville Speedway personnel in the Official Camaro Pace Car.

Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.

Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety concerns.

If a cancellation is necessary, Martinsville Speedway will make its best effort to contact guest in advance of their visit.

“Vet Tix is honored to be selected by such a vaulued partner and donor such as Martinsville Speedway to benefit from their Track Laps for Charity experience,’’ said Navy veteran Michael A. Focareto III, founder and chief executive officier (CEO) of Vet Tix.

“This tremendous opportunity to literally drive or ride the short track at Martinsville will be a thrill for anyone who has the need for speed.’’

Vet Tix is nationsl 501© (3) non-profit that provides event tickets for its 1.6 million verified veterans, serving military members and first responder members.

To date, Vet Tix has distributed more than 9.7 million tickets.

Vet Tix has built a respected brand over the years with hundreds of thousands of testimonials from their members sharing how these experiences the organization provided them has contributed to incredible life-long memories, opportunities for veterans, service members and their families to reintegrate into society and American life all while strengthening their family bonds and sharing event experiences.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Brent S. Gambill is with NASCAR Communications.