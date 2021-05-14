Teenager Borst turns heads after claiming first LMSCwin

SOUTH BOSTON—Rookie Jacob Borst has been impressive this season as one of the new front runners in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division at South Boston Speedway.

The Elon, N.C. teenager made his biggest impression of the season in earning his first career NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division win in the 100-lap event on May 1, edging fellow Late Model Stock Car Division rookie Landon Pembelton of Amelia for the victory.

“It’s amazing to get your first Late Model win, especially here at South Boston Speedway,” said Borst who has a win, a pole, and four top-three finishes in his six starts this season.

“We qualified seventh, and it was the first night race of the season. We knew we had a good piece for the race. We knew we just had to take our time and make our way forward. After a couple of laps, we were up in third place and just waited.”

Waiting proved to be a great strategy.

Borst sped into the top spot when the race’s two front runners crashed while battling for the lead.

Once in front, Borst held on the rest of the way to secure the win.

“It was one of those deals where you don’t really know where to go,” Borst explained.