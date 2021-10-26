Bluefield State held a 90-86 in digs and served nine aces to Ferrum’s eight.

“We were able to do some really good things on the floor, but errors were made at inopportune moments in the match,’’ Ferrum head coach Ruthanne Duffy said.

“However, we are really still developing out there as a team and I’m excited to see how we learn from this as we prepare for (this) week.’’

Kateryna Dashevska netted 21 kills and served three aces to lead Bluefield State.

Also, Danielle Baker recorded four blocks and Anna Esquivel collected 23 digs.

For Ferrum, Taylor Joyner totaled 11 kills and 15 digs, Airiana Beverley finished the match with two blocks and Shelby Waltrip collected 20 digs and 14 assists.

Also, Arielle Tritt distributed 21 assists and registered 18 digs and Alex Christoff (Franklin County) served four aces and recorded 15 digs.

Ferrum plays Johnson & Wales (N.C.) University Thursday in its final home match of the season.

Match time is 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.