 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Terriers claim regular-season title with one-run win over Eagles

  • Updated
  • 0

VINTON - William Byrd completed Blue Ridge District regular-season baseball play Monday night with a 6-5 victory over Franklin County at Gary Walthall Park/Terrier Field.

With the win, the Terriers' fifth in a row, William Byrd (15-4, 9-1 Blue Ridge District) captures the Blue Ridge District's regular-season title and the No. 1 seed for the league's postseason championship tournament this week.

Also, the Terriers avenge a one-run, 3-2 district loss to the Eagles suffered in their fourth game this season.

Three of William Byrd's four losses to date are by four runs: two, one-run defeats and a two-run setback.

William Byrd has two earlier winning streaks of three games and one of four games to its credit.

Franklin County (15-5, 8-2 Blue Ridge District) dropped two of its last three games, both to league opponents.

At one point this season, the Eagles were 7-0 in the Blue Ridge District.

People are also reading…

Franklin County has played five, one-run games to date and is 3-2 in those games.

Franklin County has winning streaks of three, two and seven games to its credit.

Franklin County is 9-2 in its last 11 games and has outscored its opponents, 117-34.

The Eagles, the reigning Blue Ridge District champions are the No. 2 seed for the six-team, single-elimination tournament.

The Eagles have earned a quarterfinal round bye and play the winner of the  match-up between the No. 3 and No. 6 seeds.

The championship game is Saturday.

The results from the tournament have no bearing on regional tournament seeds.

Last year, the Eagles captured the crown based on their first-place finish in the regular-season because a postseason tournament was not staged.

Pasley steers Eagles to shut-out win on Friday the 13th

Franklin County kicked superstition to the curb in an 8-0 Blue Ridge District baseball victory over Northside at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles (15-4, 8-1 Blue Ridge District) sent a freshman right-hander who wears No. 13 to the mound on Friday the 13th and the pitcher, Lawson Pasley worked six innings for the triumph.

Junior right-hander Preston Crowl tossed the seventh inning in relief.

Pasley and Crowl combined on a four-hit shutout, the Eagles' fourth shutout of the season.

Northside, which suffered its second loss of the season to the Eagles, employed four pitchers, and its starter did not permit a hit until the fourth inning.

Despite that, the Vikings trailed, 1-0, after an RBI ground out by shortstop Riley Hill in the bottom of the third.

Franklin County pushed the spread to 6-0 after manufacturing five runs in the last of the fourth.

The Eagles scored their final two runs in their half of the fifth.

Franklin County outhit Northside, 7-4, and each team committed one error.

Jayvees finish season with three-game winning streak

VINTON - Franklin County's junior varsity baseball team claimed its third win in a row Monday in its 2022 season finale - a 7-3 Blue Ridge District triumph over William Byrd at Gary Walthall Park/Terrier Field.

The victory is the Eagles' third in a row and its second this season over the Terriers.

The Eagles (9-8, 5-2 in the Blue Ridge District) defeated Northside, 8-2, last week in a league match-up in Roanoke.

Franklin County and Northside played only once during the regular-season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CHAMPIONS 4X

CHAMPIONS 4X

Windy Gap Elementary School's track and field team poses with the traveling team trophy and its individual medals after capturing the champion…

UNDEFEATED SEASON

UNDEFEATED SEASON

During Benjamin Franklin Middle School's 12-0, undefeated 2022 season, the Eagles outscored their opponents 182-9.

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods set to play US PGA Championship