Terriers claim regular-season title with one-run win over Eagles

VINTON - William Byrd completed Blue Ridge District regular-season baseball play Monday night with a 6-5 victory over Franklin County at Gary Walthall Park/Terrier Field.

With the win, the Terriers' fifth in a row, William Byrd (15-4, 9-1 Blue Ridge District) captures the Blue Ridge District's regular-season title and the No. 1 seed for the league's postseason championship tournament this week.

Also, the Terriers avenge a one-run, 3-2 district loss to the Eagles suffered in their fourth game this season.

Three of William Byrd's four losses to date are by four runs: two, one-run defeats and a two-run setback.

William Byrd has two earlier winning streaks of three games and one of four games to its credit.

Franklin County (15-5, 8-2 Blue Ridge District) dropped two of its last three games, both to league opponents.

At one point this season, the Eagles were 7-0 in the Blue Ridge District.

Franklin County has played five, one-run games to date and is 3-2 in those games.

Franklin County has winning streaks of three, two and seven games to its credit.

Franklin County is 9-2 in its last 11 games and has outscored its opponents, 117-34.

The Eagles, the reigning Blue Ridge District champions are the No. 2 seed for the six-team, single-elimination tournament.

The Eagles have earned a quarterfinal round bye and play the winner of the match-up between the No. 3 and No. 6 seeds.

The championship game is Saturday.

The results from the tournament have no bearing on regional tournament seeds.

Last year, the Eagles captured the crown based on their first-place finish in the regular-season because a postseason tournament was not staged.

Pasley steers Eagles to shut-out win on Friday the 13th

Franklin County kicked superstition to the curb in an 8-0 Blue Ridge District baseball victory over Northside at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

The Eagles (15-4, 8-1 Blue Ridge District) sent a freshman right-hander who wears No. 13 to the mound on Friday the 13th and the pitcher, Lawson Pasley worked six innings for the triumph.

Junior right-hander Preston Crowl tossed the seventh inning in relief.

Pasley and Crowl combined on a four-hit shutout, the Eagles' fourth shutout of the season.

Northside, which suffered its second loss of the season to the Eagles, employed four pitchers, and its starter did not permit a hit until the fourth inning.

Despite that, the Vikings trailed, 1-0, after an RBI ground out by shortstop Riley Hill in the bottom of the third.

Franklin County pushed the spread to 6-0 after manufacturing five runs in the last of the fourth.

The Eagles scored their final two runs in their half of the fifth.

Franklin County outhit Northside, 7-4, and each team committed one error.

Jayvees finish season with three-game winning streak

VINTON - Franklin County's junior varsity baseball team claimed its third win in a row Monday in its 2022 season finale - a 7-3 Blue Ridge District triumph over William Byrd at Gary Walthall Park/Terrier Field.

The victory is the Eagles' third in a row and its second this season over the Terriers.

The Eagles (9-8, 5-2 in the Blue Ridge District) defeated Northside, 8-2, last week in a league match-up in Roanoke.

Franklin County and Northside played only once during the regular-season.