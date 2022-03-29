Terriers edge Eagles in Blue Ridge opener

William Byrd netted the match’s lone goal in the first overtime Friday and edged Franklin County, 1-0, in a Blue Ridge District girls varsity soccer match at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadiumn-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Eighty minutes of regulation played ended in a scoreless stalemate.

The Terriers tallied their goal three minutes into the first, mandatory, five-minute overtime stanza.

In the second, mandatory, five-minute overtime period, the Eagles (0-2-1, 0-1-0 Blue Ridge District) attempted four shots, but was unable to dissect the back of the net with the equalizer.

Maggie Hypes, Brandi Altice and Brooklyn Lee attempted FCHS’s overtime shots.

In the opening half, Hypes and Kayden McBride took shots.

In the second half, Altice, Sophia LaBrake and Hypes attempted shots.

Goalkeeper Taylor Dake registered 16 saves.

“Ten of those 16 were great saves that helped keep us in the game,’’ FCHS head coach Maryann Hodges said.

PENALTY KICKS: Blacksburg shut out Franklin County, 6-0, in a non-district girls varsity match Monday on the road.

The Bruins' victory is their second this season over the Eagles.

The Eagles (0-3-1) return home for a non-district contest against Christiansburg Wednesday at 7 p.m. and they play non-league foe Patrick Henry Thursday at home at 7 p.m.

FCHS has been shut out in each of its four matches .

Jayvees fall 4-3 to William Byrd

In what was called a “back and forth battle’’ by Eagles head coach David Campbell, William Byrd edged Franklin County, 4-3, in a Blue Ridge District girls junior varsity soccer match Friday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles (0-3-0, 0-1-0 in the Blue Ridge District) led 3-2 into intermission before surrendering two, second-half tallies.

“Aside from the score, this is the kind of thing I want to see our team doing,’’ Campbell said. “Each game, we have gotten better. Each game we get a little closer to our goals. I couldn’t be more happy with the effort these young ladies are showing.’’

FCHS netted the initial goal three minutes into the match when a free kick by A Yuilianna Rojas-Campbell free kick bounced off William Byrd’s goalkeeper, and Zoey Castaneda-Garcia recovered the rebound and placed a second shot into the back of the net.

William Byrd squared the count, then the Terriers captured the lead, 2-1, before the Eagles finished the half with a pair of goals.

Liaissa Rojas-Campbell scored both of those goals - the first with 14:03 showing, the second with 3:34 left when she converted a penalty kick.

Eagles goalkeeper. Paul Leon-Guzman totaled seven saves.

“Paula was so good in goal. She had some super diving saves and one she tipped over the bar to (prevent) a goal late in the first half,’’ Campbell said.

FCHS was missing five players from its line-up because of injuries, Campbell said.

“We were down to 12 players - and a couple of those were being held together with athletic tape. These ladies never cease to amaze me with their grit and determination,’’ Campbell said.

The Eagles return home for a non-district contest against Christiansburg Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and they play non-league foe Patrick Henry Thursday at home at 5:30 p.m.

​