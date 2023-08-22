William Byrd Middle School’s B-football team scored the game-tying touchdown and 2-point conversion with two minutes to play Monday to force an 8-8 stalemate with Benjamin Franklin Middle School in the Eagles’ 2023 season opener on their home field.

The Eagles (0-0-1) broke a scoreless, first-half tie when Jeffrey Bell rushed for a third-quarter TD.

BFMS returns to action Monday against Andrew Lewis Middle School.

Kickoff is 5 p.m. at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.

Eighth graders open season ThursdayVINTON – Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s eighth-grade football team opens its 2023 season Thursday against Roanoke Valley Middle School District rival William Byrd Middle School.

Kickoff at Robert A. (Bob) Patterson Stadium is 5 p.m.

The Eagles are coached by Chris Renick

Cave Spring shuts out Eagles in Benefit GameCave Spring seven points in the second quarter and 17points in the third quarter for a 24-0 victory over Franklin County in a Virginia High School League (VHSL) Benefit Game, contested Friday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

FCHS opens regular-season play Friday at Bassett. Kickoff at Ed Bassett Stadium is 7 p.m.

Ferrum opens women’s soccer season todayEMORY—Ferrum College opens its 2023 women’s soccer season today against NCAA Division II Emory & Henry College.

Erin Saleeby in the Panthers’ head coach.

Panthers tie for seventh in ODAC football pollFOREST— The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) has released its 2023 Football Preseason Poll and Ferrum College was tied for a seventh place finish this season.

Reigning ODAC champion Randolph Macon College has been picked to win the title, with a total of 49 points and seven first place votes.

Bridgewater College is slated to finish secondwith 39 points and one first place vote.

Washington and Lee University received 37 points for a third place finish.

The Panthers are led by fourth year head coach Cleive Adams, who finished last season 1-9 (1-6 ODAC).

Ferrum returns four starters on offense and five on defense and one all-conference player, Avion Smith (second team, 2022)

<&underline>2023 ODAC Football Preseason Poll</&underline> (1st-place votes)

1. Randolph-Macon College (7) 49 pts.

2. Bridgewater College (1) 39 pts.

3. Washington and Lee University 37 pts.

4. Shenandoah University 31 pts.

5. Hampden-Sydney College 29 pts.

6. Averett University 15 pts.

7. Ferrum College 12 pts.

7. Guilford College 12 pts.

The Panthers open up the season on the road Saturday, Sept. 2 against Muskigum University in New Concord, Ohio.

Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. at the Bullock Health and Wellness Complex.

ODAC play begins September 30, against Shenandoah University, with a a 2 p.m. kickoff at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Perry accepts coaching post at FerrumFERRUM- Ferrum College Director of Athletics John Sutyak has announced the hiring of Sarah Perry as assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

She will work along side head coach Karen Harvey, who is in her 18th year at the helm of the Panthers.

Perry served as assistant women’s lacrosse coach at North Carolina Wesleyan University during the 2022-23 school year. Her responsibilities included recruiting, practice planning, strength and conditioning, academic advising, and equipment maintenance/repair. She also helped with field maintenance and managing the team’s social media account.

“I am so excited to be returning to my hometown and coaching at Ferrum”, said Perry. “Although I didn’t attend Ferrum, I have a strong connection to it and it feels like home! I cannot wait to work alongside coach Harvey and to continue to grow the program!”

A four-year player at Randolph College, Perry earned all-conference honors from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in 2021.

She also was named ODAC Women’s Lacrosse Player of the Week twice during her career, and currently holds the league record for goals in a single game with 13.

During her four years with the WildCats, Perry registered 153 career points on 124 goals and 29 assists, claimed possession of 109 ground balls and won 215 draw controls.

“I am excited to have Sarah on staff”, said Harvey. “I have known her for a long time and I believe her time at Randolph and North Carolina Wesleyan has prepared her to take on this role. We are looking forward to getting our players on campus in a few weeks and getting started!”

Perry graduated from Randolph with a bachelor’s in 2021 and a master’s in coaching and sports leadership in 2022.

Perry is a former prep standout at Franklin County; she was the first Eagles player to garner All-State accolades in the sport.

Golfers place second

in home tri-matchBenjamin Franklin Middle School’s golf team opened its 2023 season Monday with a second-place finish in a tri-match at Willow Creek Country Club.

Halifax Middle School won the match with a 147, followed by BFMS with a 186 and Patrick County with a 217.

Owen Mason of Halifax claimed medalist honors with a 33.

Also, Halifax counted a 36, a 38 and a 40. Its non-counting scores were a 42, two 43s and a 44.

Morgan Herman led the Eagles with a 39.

Also posting counting scores were Rylan Young (46), Andrew Nolen (46), Kaden Whitley (55) and Cody Hunt (55).

Levi Anderson (56) and Colby Hale (60) turned in non-counting scores.

Ben Joyce led Patrick County with a 40.

The Cougars also counted a 55, a 60 and a 62.

BFMS resumes its season Monday at Greens Folly Golf Course in South Boston. Halifax is the host.

Ospreys open season

with 48-14 winMONETA—Two years ago when the Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) Ospreys held the first varsity football game in the school’s history, the Virginia Spartans handed them a 26-0 loss.

Saturday, the Ospreys opened up their 2023 campaign with a 48-14 victory over that same Spartan squad, a home school team out of Roanoke.

“It was a great way to start the season,” SMLCA head coach Kenis Maciel said. “I thought the boys played very physical and fast.”

The Ospreys used stellar line play to establish their run game, regularly opening up holes that accounted for big gains. That accounted for a 41-6 halftime lead.

“It was a real team effort,” Maciel said. “The players have done everything we have asked of them through the off-season and preseason (to get ready).”

One of the Ospreys’ objectives was wanted to establish a high level of physical play from the start, Maciel said.

“We did just that,’’ Maciel said.

The SMLCA backfield of senior Kayden Saunders, junior Chase Miller and senior Gabe Shaffer, a transfer from Hargrave Military Academy, ran for 302 yards on 26 carries.

Saunders led the way with 154 yards on nine carries. He scored two touchdowns.

Miller found the end zone three times; Jacob Parziale and Shaffer each tallied one TD.

“Establishing the run game was important,” Maciel said.

By doing so, the Ospreys could save their passing game attack for the next game.

“I didn’t want to open it up too much and give up our game plan to who we play next,’’ Maciel said.

That would be an away game Friday against Fishburne Military Academy.

Last year Fishburne scored a touchdown in the final two minutes of the game to down the Ospreys, 22-20.

Maciel said the Ospreys have a solid stable of quarterbacks adding that there are “three or four on the squad that could start for any team in this area.”

In the kicking game, Ethan Hahn was 6 of 7 on extra-point attempts.

The Spartans’ first touchdown came on a long pass play, while their other score came on the last play of the game.

The Ospreys’ defense will set the tone for the rest of the season, Maciel said

“We’re going to rely on our defense They fly to the ball,’’ Maciel said of a unit comprised of Stacey Beverly, Zach Witcher, Joshua Bisnett and Bruce Phillips.

“They cover very well. That allows the front seven to focus a lot on the run. We don’t have a weak spot on defense.”

Witcher intercepted a pass for SMLCA.

Last year .the Ospreys went 7-2, with signature wins against Roanoke Catholic and Isle of Wight. This year’s remaining schedule includes games against three public schools and six private schools.

In this week’s game, Maciel said he expects Fishburne to play physical. Fishburne likes to spread the ball around, he said.

“We’re going to have to up our level of physicality this week. We will incorporate more of the pass game this week.”

This year’s schedule also includes games against Randolph-Henry and St. Anne Belfield.

“We upped our level of competition,” he said of this year’s opponents. “I feel like the boys are up to the challenge this year.

“We have a good group of kids. We’re looking forward to a great year and we’re glad to get it off with a good start.”