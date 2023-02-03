William Byrd outscored Franklin County, 9-3, in the final, seven-minute frame Tuesday for a 44-39 Blue Ridge District boys junior varsity basketball win over the Eagles at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

William Byrd’s victory is its second this season.

Franklin County (5-13, 2-6 Blue Ridge District) suffered its second straight loss and is 1-7 in its last eight games.

The Eagles were playing their final home game of the season; they finished 3-7 at Hawkins Gym.

Franklin County led 36-35 through three quarters of play after outscoring William Byrd, 16-8, in the third period,

The Terriers led 20-13 after the first quarter and 27-20 at intermission.

William Byrd made 16 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and was 8 of 17 from the free-throw line.

Brogan Dent paced the Terriers with a game-best 12 points, six of which he scored by hitting two 3-pointers, and Braydon King netted 11.

Also scoring were Luke Helton with seven points, including a 3-pointer, Maurice Burnette with five points, Reid Ruble with three points on a 3-pointer and Jaden Holmes, Ryan Hurley and Cyrus Adams each with two points.

Franklin County converted 13 field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and was 11 of 15 from the free-throw line.

JT Lomax led the Eagles with 11 points.

Also scoring were Isaiah Carter with six points, Gage Coleman and Jalontae Edmunds (3-pointer) each with five points, Kamarion Hancock (3-pointer) and Eli Woody each with three points and Jacob Mullins, Landon Divers and Devin Lee each with two points.

Franklin County’s next game is today (Friday, Feb. 3) against Blue Ridge District foe Lord Botetourt.

Tip off in Daleville is 5:30 p.m.