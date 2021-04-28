Terriers top Eagles in league opener

VINTON—Paced by a six-run first frame, William Byrd Middle School bested Benjamin Franklin Middle School 8-5 in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District baseball game last Thursday.

The Eagles (1-1, 0-1 in district play) trailed 6-0 before tallying single runs in the top of the second and the top of the third.

Down by four runs, BFMS surrendered William Byrd’s seventh run in the bottom of the fourth, before manufacturing two runs in the top of the fifth to close the gap to 7-4.

The Terriers answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Eagles were able to match that tally in the top of the sixth.

The game was stopped at 5 1/2 frames because of the time limit.

William Byrd outhit BFMS, 7-4, and took advantage of four Eagles errors, while overcoming a trio of defensive blunders it committed.

The Terriers’ six-run first featured a RBI single by Jarrett Shepherd, a home run by Ethan Powell and a base hit by Hayden Eads.

Eads led William Byrd by going 3 of 4 at the plate.

Starter Brogan Dent was the winning pitcher for William Byrd. In three innings, he permitted three hits and two runs, while striking out three.