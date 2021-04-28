Terriers top Eagles in league opener

VINTON—Paced by a six-run first frame, William Byrd Middle School bested Benjamin Franklin Middle School 8-5 in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District baseball game last Thursday.
The Eagles (1-1, 0-1 in district play) trailed 6-0 before tallying single runs in the top of the second and the top of the third.
Down by four runs, BFMS surrendered William Byrd’s seventh run in the bottom of the fourth, before manufacturing two runs in the top of the fifth to close the gap to 7-4.
The Terriers answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Eagles were able to match that tally in the top of the sixth.
The game was stopped at 5 1/2 frames because of the time limit.
William Byrd outhit BFMS, 7-4, and took advantage of four Eagles errors, while overcoming a trio of defensive blunders it committed.
The Terriers’ six-run first featured a RBI single by Jarrett Shepherd, a home run by Ethan Powell and a base hit by Hayden Eads.
Eads led William Byrd by going 3 of 4 at the plate.
Starter Brogan Dent was the winning pitcher for William Byrd. In three innings, he permitted three hits and two runs, while striking out three.
Kam McKee, Hunter Obenchain and Cainan Lutz all toed the rubber in relief for the Terriers.
Lutz, who was responsible for BFMS’s last two outs, was awarded a save for his effort.
Starter Ethan Roberts was tagged with the loss for the Eagles. He surrendered four hits and six runs, while striking out two in a one-inning showing.
Cayden Montgomery paced BFMS offense—he was 2 of 3 at the plate.
CIRCLING THE BASES: Monday, BFMS won its second game of the season, 12-2 over Glenvar Middle School at Green Hill Park in Roanoke County.
The contest was stopped after five innings because of the run rule.
BFMS broke a scoreless stalemate in its half of the fourth inning by manufacturing seven runs.
In the fifth, the Eagles tallied five more runs to push the spread to 12-0.
The Eagles finished the game with 11 hits and played error-free defense.
Four pitchers combined on a one-hitter.
Glenvar scored its runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Glenvar committed the game’s lone error.