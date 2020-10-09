Testing proves beneficial to Trenor, Fitzgerald partnership

SOUTH BOSTON — Mike Trenor and Troy Fitzgerald have distinctly different racing backgrounds and are hoping their blend of backgrounds will lead to their becoming a competitive, two-car Limited Sportsman division team.
The Salem residents recently tested their cars at South Boston Speedway, and are looking at the possibility of competing at the 4/10th-mile oval next season.
“It’s a nice facility, very nice,’’ Trenor said.
“We want to get down here and get in as much practice time as we can. I need to knock the rust off, and Troy needs to learn the line and how to get around here a little bit. We’d love to come back here and race next year.’’
Trenor, 62, started his short-track racing career at Motor Mile Speedway, and he competed there for seven seasons.
“I ran Late Model Trucks up there. When I first started, we had a real good field, but towards the end, the trucks started going away and we had only six or eight in the class. Before that we had 16 or 18 trucks in the class,’’ Trenor said.
Then, Trenor got involved in road racing at Carolina Motorsports Park in Kershaw, S.C.
“We started doing the 24 Hours of Lemons, a 24-hour race at Kershaw, South Carolina. It’s a real wide, safe track with a lot of places where if you run off (of the course), you don’t hit the guard rails and ditches,’’ Trenor said.
Also, Fitzgerald, 47, has a combination of racing experiences.
“I did some road racing with Mike. I originally started dirt track racing and have done dirt track racing most of my career,’’ Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said he enjoyed his experience on asphalt.
“It’s kind of cool,’’ Fitzgerald said.
“The dirt’s like all-out all of the time. This is go as fast and you can. The road course thing with an enduro (race) is you’ve got to pace yourself. I’m looking forward to getting back to something where you can go hard and fast. I know it’s going to be faster than dirt. I’m kind of excited about that.’’
Trenor said the test session was about getting some track time, shaking down the two cars and getting used to the South Boston oval. He said they did not pull out their stop watches during the day.
“I thought it was a successful day,’’ Fitzgerald said.
“We didn’t know much about these cars, so we ran a few laps and they stayed together. I know we didn’t go as hard as we needed to, but we got a pretty decent pace and everything felt good.’’
Fitzgerald said he is excited about teaming with Trenor.
“We feed off of each other,’’ Fitzgerald said, “and Mike can teach me some things. I’m real excited to learn and get out there.’’
Joe Chandler is the Public Relations Director of South Boston Speedway
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!