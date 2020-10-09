Testing proves beneficial to Trenor, Fitzgerald partnership

Also, Fitzgerald, 47, has a combination of racing experiences.

“I did some road racing with Mike. I originally started dirt track racing and have done dirt track racing most of my career,’’ Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said he enjoyed his experience on asphalt.

“It’s kind of cool,’’ Fitzgerald said.

“The dirt’s like all-out all of the time. This is go as fast and you can. The road course thing with an enduro (race) is you’ve got to pace yourself. I’m looking forward to getting back to something where you can go hard and fast. I know it’s going to be faster than dirt. I’m kind of excited about that.’’

Trenor said the test session was about getting some track time, shaking down the two cars and getting used to the South Boston oval. He said they did not pull out their stop watches during the day.

“I thought it was a successful day,’’ Fitzgerald said.

“We didn’t know much about these cars, so we ran a few laps and they stayed together. I know we didn’t go as hard as we needed to, but we got a pretty decent pace and everything felt good.’’

Fitzgerald said he is excited about teaming with Trenor.