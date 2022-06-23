Testing proves to be beneficial for SRX cars

SOUTH BOSTON—Excitement continues to build for South Boston Speedway’s SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) event, with the speedway hosting a recent closed testing session the series.

Fans are excited about South Boston Speedway’s nationally televised June 25 SRX event Saturday that will feature 12 of the country’s best drivers in identically prepared cars.

SRX officials are excited about the event as well.

“When I signed up for this deal and I took a look at the schedule and saw South Boston, I was like ‘been there, done that, I need a bologna sandwich, let’s go,’” SRX Chief Executive Officer Don Hawk said.

“Working with the Mattioli Family, the ownership group of South Boston Speedway and Pocono Raceway, is rich history for me personally.

“It should be a great show,” Hawk said.

“We have some of the best drivers in the United States. We have different disciplines of drivers from Indy Car to NASCAR. It’s a great representation of talent, and we have this car.

“The car is not a Late Model and it’s not a Cup car. It’s somewhere caught in the middle. We’re excited about that and are looking forward to putting on a great show.”

The idea behind SRX, Hawk said, is to help grow grassroots racing.

“The notion behind SRX is we wanted to take the best drivers in the country, put them on short tracks in the United States and grow the place that feeds the system,” Hawk said.

“For us, a place like South Boston Speedway made so much sense. If you don’t feed the short track racing system, you don’t get the stars and cars of tomorrow.”

David Stremme, a former NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck series driver, has the task of testing the SRX cars. He’s competed at South Boston Speedway in the past.

“I was here in 2002 competing in an ASA race,” Stremme said.

“The track has always been an iconic short track. When you look at Saturday night racing or Friday night racing, South Boston Speedway is at the top.

“It’s really neat having the SRX series here,” he said.

“The track’s in phenomenal shape. The people here do a very good job keeping the track up.

Stremme said the testing session went well.

“We’re just trying to get a pretty good balance for all of the drivers,” he said.

“This is a diverse group of drivers that we have. Ray Evernham built a universal car. We went to Sharon Speedway (in Hartford Township, Ohio) last week and tested, and it drove really well on the dirt.

“At South Boston, the car has been good since we unloaded it. I think it would be great on a road course too. When you look at the drivers it doesn’t favor one driver over another in the series. The car is very diverse, and that’s what makes it fun.”

