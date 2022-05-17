Thacker earns All-ODAC laurels

FOREST - Ferrum College sophomore outfielder/pitcher Bryce Thacker has earned second-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball accolades for the 2022 season by a vote of the league's head coaches.

Thacker was named to the all-conference team as a utility players.

Thacker, who hails from Chesterfield, played in 34 games and batted .345 with 29 hits in 84 plate appearances.

Thatcher belted seven doubles, drove in 12 runs and scored 12 runs.

As a pitcher, Thacker was 0-1 with a save, 16 strikeouts and a 3.25 earned-run-average (ERA) in 15 2/3 innings.

Ferrum, led by ninth-year head coach Ryan Brittle, finished 15-25, 3-17 in the ODAC.